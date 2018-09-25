3 reasons why Manchester United should sack Jose Mourinho

Ronnie Evans FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 650 // 25 Sep 2018, 17:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

Manchester United is one of the best teams in world football. The culture, history and success has been unrivalled in English football. Their very best players in different generations such as Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney have passed through the ranks.

These were all quality players who grew into the philosophy of Sir Alex Ferguson, a Scot with a flair for winning in style. Ferguson could line up seven defensive minded players against a team like Arsenal and still get a win.

Just what happened to Manchester United? Ferguson left and with him, the traditions that made the club great. The fighting spirit and ability to play with a heart even in defeat is something that has rarely been seen since he retired.

Of course, the new managers that followed came with their own management style and philosophy. David Moyes proved not to be cut out to handle a big team while the more accomplished Louis Van Gaal introduced a culture that lingers in the club to date. This is a system of negative football and backward passing movement.

Under Jose Mourinho, United have been blowing hot and cold this season and for the most parts of his tenure. This inconsistency has affected the results and the fans' confidence in the team. It is still early days in the season, and the United leadership should frankly just cut Mourinho loose before the ship sinks and here is why.

#3 Player treatment

Mourinho has failed at adequately handling his players

Mourinho quite merely has proven over the years to kill the top players' development. Also, he has shown to have a certain bias with total disregard to the team's success. The careers of sensational talents such as Mohammed Salah and Kevin DeBruyne never took off.

Mourinho rarely played them and they left for greener pastures. The same could be said of Memphis Delay who became an instant sensation at Lyon. All these players flourished when they left Mourinho's grasp.

At Real Madrid, he had an issue with Iker Casillas and benched him when he was clearly their best goalkeeper. This destabilised the team and the same has been with seen with young stars Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba. He completely mishandled their situations thus fuelling talk of a transfer. It will not be surprising if these players eventually blossom in another team if they leave.

1 / 3 NEXT