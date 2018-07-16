3 reasons why Manchester United should sign Ivan Perisic

Perisic celebrates after scoring against England

The World Cup has drawn to a close and dear oh dear, what a ride it has been! In a World Cup where the underdogs and the dark horses stole the show, it was ultimately the pre-tournament finalists who bagged the cup.

Croatia will be heartbroken after within touching distance of the World Cup trophy. They battled their way through to the finals and was ready to sweat it out as long as it took to eke out a result. They have some champion players in their squad with Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Ivan Perisic being the most prominent.

Ivan Perisic had garnered United's interest last summer but talks between the clubs broke down as they differed in their respective valuations of the winger. However, Ivan Perisic has now used the biggest stage of them all to showcase his wealth of talent. And he's got Manchester United drooling again.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 reasons why Manchester United should go on and sign Ivan Perisic:

#3 Ivan Perisic can sort United's right wing problem

Lingard and Mata have both been used on the right wing

Ever since Antonio Valencia started to be deployed at right back, Manchester United have struggled to find a right winger. Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have all been intermittently used on the right wing to not much effect.

While Perisic is primarily a left winger, his two-footedness will afford Mourinho the chance to use him on the right wing. Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez are already competing for the left wing spot and therefore, Perisic will find it easy to nail down a spot in the starting XI without much of a hassle.

Crossing has been a major issue for United in the recent past as their wingers have a proclivity for cutting in from the wings and going for goal themselves. This will change with the arrival of Perisic who whips enough crosses in to feed at least 5 teams all by himself. United were also primarily interested in him due to this.

In the 2016-17 season, Ivan Perisic provided 197 crosses from open play. 197! My word.