3 Reasons why Manchester United will beat Arsenal

Manchester United needs to dominate the tie if they want to finish in top four

The Premier League has witnessed many rivalries in its elongated history but very few could match the intensity of Man United's rivalry with Arsenal. The Red Devils used to dominate the league in the 90's when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge at the Old Trafford.

But when Arsene Wenger arrived in London, things looked to change drastically. The Champions had to fight hard for the championship and the Gunners changed the fate of the Premier League with their evolution.

Both teams ruled the league for almost a decade(1997-2005) and it was the birth for another fierce rivalry in English football. There was a real sense of hatred between both the clubs for each other. From Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, to Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira, to Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger, the feud has soared manifold.

Today Manchester United will take on Arsenal for the first time this season. Now we will be looking at three reasons why United will come out victorious tonight.

3) Arsenal's poor record at Old Trafford

Fellaini scored the winning goal when these two sides last met at Old Trafford

The Gunners have failed to defeat Manchester United in their own backyard since 2006 in the Premier League. The last victory in Manchester came back in 2015, when they knocked out the home side in the quarter-finals of the F.A Cup. Since then the north London side has failed to register a win at the theater of dreams.

However, the new appointed boss Unai Emery will be looking to change the fortunes of the away team and look to punish the inconsistent home side. Lately Arsenal has been a much improved side with the arrival of their Spanish coach but their terrible record at Old Trafford might come back to haunt them.

Mourinho will be prepared for the ultimate test of temperament and United need to play fearlessly if they want to defeat the Gunners. With the home advantage, they will be a different side altogether unlike the team who was struggling at St. Mary's.

