3 Reasons why Manchester United will beat Tottenham

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
966   //    25 Aug 2018, 12:15 IST

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi Final
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi Final

Manchester United will be hoping to keep their home form intact when Tottenham Hotspur come for a visit on Monday Night. A defeat in the second game of the Premier League this season has put a lot of pressure on Mourinho quite early in the season. Which is why this game comes at a crucial time for both Manchester United and their manager – a win would put them right back on track, but a defeat would be unacceptable and would mount even more pressure on the Portuguese. United have won the last 4 games against Spurs at Old Trafford. However, United have a stellar record against Tottenham at home - the Red Devils have won the last 4 games against Spurs at Old Trafford.

Spurs have started their season strong, winning both of their opening games of the season – they won 2-1 away at Newcastle and then saw away Fulham 3-1 at home. United, after winning comfortably against Leicester City with a score of 2-1, stuttered to a disappointing defeat at the hands of Brighton at the Amex Stadium last weekend, losing 3-2.

Spurs already have 5 different goal scorers this season, with Vertonghen, Alli, Kane, Moura and Trippier all getting on the score sheet so far. For United, Pogba has scored 2 – both from penalties and Lukaku and Luke Shaw have 1 each.

Craig Pawson is in charge of the game. Notably, he has officiated 2 games so far this season and has brandished a red card in both games.

Team News

Nemanja Matic, Antonio Valencia and Alexis Sanchez are all in contention to start against Spurs, after returning to training. New signing Dalot has also resumed training, but is not ready just yet. Ander Herrera is coming back from the injury he picked up against Bayern and could also feature.

Victor Wanyama and Juan Foyth are still injured and will not feature for Tottenham. Heung-min Son is a part of the South Korean squad taking part in the Asian Games, so he will not be available yet.

While the odds are stacked against United in this one, there are 3 prime reasons why Manchester United will come out on top.

#3 The Mourinho Factor

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi Final
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi Final

Mourinho lost just 3 games in the Premier League at Old Trafford since joining in 2016 – once in the 2016/17 season against Manchester City and twice in 2017/18 season, against Man City again and West Bromwich Albion. Mourinho has turned Old Trafford into a fortress again.

The Portuguese has masterminded the defeat of Spurs in the home games of both 2016/17 and 2017/18 season. Additionally, United defeated Spurs in the FA Cup semi finals as well last season. Mourinho does have the habit of faltering against lower placed sides, but his record against the top teams is still impeccable.

Right now, Jose Mourinho is a wounded animal. His position at the club has been questioned after just one defeat and he will be desperate to prove all the doubters wrong. The Portuguese knows that a defeat against spurs will only make matters worse, but a win can ease everything. This is what makes Mourinho dangerous and this will work as an advantage for Manchester United.

