3 Reasons Why Manchester United Will Win Against Watford on Saturday

David Kinyua
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.87K   //    10 Sep 2018, 19:36 IST

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

The last time United played at Vicarage Road, Ashley Young scored twice, in what was a thrilling Premier League encounter. The match ended 4-2, with United gathering all the three points. Later on in the game, Watford responded through Deeney, scoring from the penalty spot and Doucoure also scoring, following a nice pass from Andre Carrillo. This season, Watford has been in fine form, winning all their opening matches, including a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

This weekend, Manchester United head to Vicarage Road, to play Watford in what will be a mouth-watering clash between two Premier League clubs. Watford will be high in confidence coming from a victory against Tottenham. Manchester United, on the other hand, won their last match against Burnley. However, with all odds in favor of Watford (due to their recent form), here are the reasons why I believe Jose Mourinho will win this match.

#1 Paul Pogba

If there a player capable of turning things around at United at the moment is Pogba. His deft touch and vision can hurt the opponent if given too much room at midfield. Last season against Manchester City, we saw how he can influence the game of football.

Pogba can as well hurt Watford. His intelligence with the ball on his feet is something else. Watford needs to be worried especially by the immense power, devastating power, and athleticism of Paul Pogba.

#2 Jose Mourinho

It’s not rocket science to know what Mourinho is capable of in a football match. That is the main reason why Manchester United signed him in the first place- results. During his time at Porto, Chelsea, and Inter-Milan, Jose has won a lot of trophies in the process.

The man is a tactical genius- he knows how to win. The way he prepares his team in big matches is outstanding. His boldness, pragmatic approach perhaps is the reason behind his success as a football manager; and Watford should be wary of what he possesses.

#3 The history between the two Teams

Out of the total meetings between the two teams, United has won 20 times; Watford has only won 5 times and drawing 5 times. History favors Manchester United more than Watford.

Nevertheless, in football, anything can happen. The confidence at the Vicarage training camp is perhaps the main reason why United are considered underdogs coming into this game. Javi Gracia, the Watford manager, is starting to see similarities between his team and Leicester when they won the League in the 2015-2016 season. 

Final Thoughts

Even though Watford has surprised everyone, I still believe they have a very long way to go. But I do appreciate their success (in the last 4 games) this season, topping the Premier League is incredible. If they pull a surprise against united come Saturday, all credit goes to them and their hard work. Who knows? Maybe they will be the new Premier League champions come May 2019. Anything is possible. 

David Kinyua
CONTRIBUTOR
I deliver high-quality articles that are easy to read and understand. I love writing well researched work, with top notch information.
