3 reasons why Manchester United won against Bournemouth

Marcus Rashford scored a late goal to seal the three points for the visitors

As Manchester United travelled to Dean Court to face Bournemouth, unlike usual times, they were hardly going in as favourites. The recent form of Eddie Howe's side - three wins and one draw in their last four league games - coupled with United's performances so far, meant that it was the home team who were tipped to win.

In fact, the first quarter of the match was a testimony of just that. With Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson and Junior Stanislas combining seamlessly, Bournemouth were creating havoc in United's defence. They had created three solid chances even before Wilson tapped in from close range on the 11th minute.

However, as the game progressed, Jose Mourinho's men grew into the match and they were able to equalise through man-in-form Anthony Martial in the first half itself. In the second half, United piled the pressure on the Cherries in the search of a winner but they were denied time and again -- sometimes because of misfortune, at other times by Bournemouth's resolute defending.

In the end, though, it was the away side that had the last laugh as Marcus Rashford slotted in from close range in the dying minutes. United thus secured a very important victory away from home before they head off to Italy to take on Juventus in the Champions League which will be followed by a derby against Manchester City.

#1 Recovery after the slow start, courtesy Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial levelled things up for the Red Devils

The way Bournemouth started the match, one would have expected them to drub United and take home all three points. Alas, the Red Devils had different ideas.

United started the match slowly, as has become the norm these days. But once they conceded, they were able to switch gears quickly. There was a lot more intensity in their style of play after the quarter hour mark.

They mounted the pressure on the likes of Bournemouth's defence and it looked only a matter of time before they would equalise. Paul Pogba was driving up and down the pitch, Alexis Sanchez was working tirelessly, while Anthony Martial was at his clinical best when called upon.

