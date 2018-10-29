3 Reasons why Manchester United won against Everton

Manchester United played some exciting football

In an encounter that could have turned out in so many different ways, Manchester United came out on top to register their 3rd win at Old Trafford this season. Though both teams created several chances, United had more clear-cut chances. If Everton showed a little more quality in the final third, the result could have been very different.

Paul Pogba put Manchester United ahead 27th minute, rebounding home from a botched attempt. United kept attacking and applying pressure on the Toffees and they had no choice but to relent as Martial whipped a beauty into the far corner after Pogba found him in space.

The Red Devils were lucky to not concede immediately as Bernard rounded David de Gea to only find the side netting after Everton split the United defence open with some intelligent movement in the final third.

Sigurdsson scored from the spot to drag the Merseysiders back into the game after Chris Smalling executed a low-key drop kick on the fleet-footed Richarlison. United defended for dear life in the final quarter of the match and survived the late scare with a smile on their face.

Anyway, let's take a look at the 3 reasons why Manchester United got the win over Everton at Old Trafford.

#3 Manchester United ride their luck

Manchester United were lucky to survive

Anthony Martial hit the turf in the 26th minute and won United the penalty. Idrissa Gana Gueye got a bit of the ball but there was a fair amount of contact too. It could have gone either way and United were fortunate to have been awarded the penalty.

In the second half, Bernard squandered Everton's best chance of the game. He went past de Gea but failed to hit the target with the goal gaping. Marco Silva wasn't impressed.

