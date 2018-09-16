Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Reasons Why Manchester United won against Watford

Tarkesh Jha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.86K   //    16 Sep 2018, 02:29 IST

Manchester U
Manchester United emerged victorious at Vicarage Road

Manchester United secured a 2-1 victory courtesy of goals from Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling. There were some tense moments in the injury time, as Nemanja Matic’s dismissal left United with a man short. However, Jose Mourinho’s men survived those last few minutes and return back from Vicarage Road with three points.

Having completed successive victories away from home in the Premier League now, the stage is set for the team to build a good, positive momentum now. Here are the three reasons why United won this contest against Javi Gracia's men.

3. Set-piece dominance:


Young wa
Young was instrumental from set-pieces

Ahead of the match, there were many talks regarding Watford’s prominence from set-pieces and how they could target United’s backline, which has been prone to regular errors over the past few matches. However, Ashley Young’s inclusion in the playing XI meant that United had their best crosser back on the field and the team did capitalize on this situation.

It was visible that Young had various tricks up his trade while delivering corners and they seemed to be specific set-piece routines practised in the training ground. One such unique kick saw Marouane Fellaini chest the ball for Chris Smalling who scored the goal with an excellent left-footed effort.

Young and Kieran Trippier were England’s primary set-piece takers in the World Cup, and hence the former Aston Villa player seems to be assuming the responsibilities for United too.

He delivered a total of 13 crosses, thus over flooding the box with deliveries from lateral areas. Even his movement to follow up the free kick targeted to Fellaini is praiseworthy, as eventually, it was Young’s effort that was poached in by Romelu Lukaku. Thus, United neutralized the Hornets’ primary strengths and upturned it to use that for their benefit.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Watford FC David De Gea
Tarkesh Jha
ANALYST
17 Y/O, Sports Fanatic. I follow football and cricket with avid interest, and writing has become a passion of late. Specialization in transfer window analysis, post/pre-match articles and featured pieces. Articles are regularly published on Sportskeeda, MadAboutEpl, Sportsmonks and Cricfrenzy.
