3 reasons why Manchester United won't win the Premier League this season

Ed Woodward (l) and Sir Bobby Charlton (r) - Man Utd's higher ups

With Manchester United every season is like a win or bust season. Fans demand nothing less than winning the Premier League title and a mere top 4 finish is always considered as an average performance.

In the last 3 seasons, the Red Devils have finished 5th, 6th and 2nd respectively. The 2018-19 season however is going to be extremely tricky, and winning the League is nothing short of an over-expectation.

The Manchester United faithful will love to see Jose Mourinho's men lift the trophy, but with 5 days left for the season to start - it seems highly unlikely.

Manchester United last won the Premier League in 2013, and here are 3 reasons why the 2018-19 won't be the year of Manchester United.

#1 The pressure is getting the better of Jose Mourinho

The pressure is simply getting to Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has been in the headlines recently, and not for the right reasons. A disastrous pre-season saw Jose Mourinho taking a dig at other teams, their managers, his own players, and even the fans.

Third time's the charm has never been applicable to Mourinho. In fact, throughout his managerial career, the third season with a club has been a curse as he has either quit or has been sacked by multiple clubs. All roads seem to be heading in the same direction for The Special One.

With a bad pre-season, Jose Mourinho looks clueless as to what his backup plan is in the absence of his star players. Players like Lukaku and Paul Pogba were unavailable during the pre-season friendlies, but he could've dealt with his troops a lot better.

The EPL stretches over 6 months, and it is crucial that every team hoping to win the title has a backup plan ready if the key-men get injured. Firing shots at young Anthony Martial didn't help the cause with reports saying the French international is set to move away from Old Trafford.

Bookies in England truly believe in the third season curse - putting him below just the Foxes’ Claude Puel and Rafa Benitez of Newcastle as the manager with the third best odds to be sacked during the new season.

It's looking like Mourinho is cracking under pressure. Or is this some kind of classic Jose Mourinho mind game?

