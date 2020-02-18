3 reasons why Nicolas Pepe is going to be a star for Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe has had his fair share of moments already.

Arsenal fans got what they were waiting for in Sunday's Premier League win over Newcastle. In their biggest win of the season, by quite some distance, fans were treated to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil, and Alexandre Lacazette. They couldn't have picked a more fitting list of scorers.

Nicolas Pepe arrived from Lille in the summer and being Arsenal's record signing, he was bound to be on the receiving end of scrutiny from fans and the press. Many were quick to brand Pepe as a 'flop' which is understandable given he wasn't scoring or assisting in every match.

However, the Ivory Coast international has now scored six goals and provided seven assists across all competitions for Arsenal which is a respectable tally for the new man. Not just that, he has put in some emphatic displays during his times which is why the persistent draws would have been hard to take.

Mikel Arteta has instilled a lot of trust into the record signing and if yesterday's performance against Newcastle is anything to go by, he is starting to reap the rewards. He scored a goal and provided two assists, the lofted cross to Aubameyang being the highlight.

Here are three reasons why Nicolas Pepe will be a star for Arsenal

#3 He is playing in a fluid attacking system

Nicolas Pepe is more than just a goal scorer.

One of the things which is most impressive about Arteta's philosophy is the free-flowing attacking nature. Under Unai Emery, this simply wasn't there because attackers were given much more of a defensive onus which they didn't seem to enjoy.

Pepe primarily plays as a winger on the right-hand side which he seems to like. This is his natural position after all. However, given the versatility of his fellow attackers, he is able to cut inside which was noticed against Newcastle.

What's most impressive about Pepe is his ability to not only score, but also to provide and beat his man on the wing. That said, to play as an auxillary winger is what suits him best and it's in this position which he will excel.

