3 reasons why Ozil was right to quit international football

After being singled out for criticism following Germany's World Cup first round exit for the first time in 80 years, the 29-year-old Arsenal midfielder has announced his retirement from international football.

Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan came in for heavy reproval after being pictured with controversial Turkish president Recep Erdogan in May and the pair were booed in Germany's pre World Cup friendlies, with DFB president Reinhard Grindel asking Ozil for an explanation and apology for his actions while general manager Olivier Bierhoff called for his exclusion from future national team engagements after Germany's dismal World Cup, questioning his commitment to the German cause.

Ozil had largely been silent about the criticisms, but in a three-part statement released early on Sunday, he addressed the reason behind his meeting with Erdogan in the first part, slammed the German media for his scapegoating in the second part, and hit out at DFB president Reinhard Grindel and being subjected to racism in the final part of the statement before announcing his retirement from international football.

Though his decision was drastic and unexpected, in light of all that has happened during the course of Ozil's German career, it is the right one. Here are three reasons why Ozil was right to announce his international retirement.

#3 His commitment always came into question when Germany performed poorly

Ozil has always been made a scapegoat for Germany's woes

It has been a recurring theme in Ozil's career, not getting enough credit for his brilliance when his teams win and taking the brunt of the blame when his team loses. Since Germany's World Cup exit, almost all the responsibility has unashamedly been put on Ozil, with his body language during Germany's matches suggested as disinterested and his commitment to Germany questioned by the media.

Those claims are as false as they are disrespectful and Ozil has endured this from both his clubs and the national team, he has shown extreme maturity to have ignored these unjust criticisms till now, but there comes a time when enough is enough and that time is now.

On his day, Ozil is unarguably one of the best attacking midfielders in the world and Germany has benefited from his immense creativity over the last decade. Ozil made 92 appearances for Germany from 2009 till date, scoring 23 goals and making 40 assists(the highest in German history). In essence, Ozil has a goal involvement ratio of 0.7goals/game for Germany. That is an outstanding return and his inputs have been crucial to all Germany's achievements over the last ten years.

He has been named German Player of the Year on 5 occasions(a German record) out of his ten years with the national team and was a member of the Euro 2012 team of the tournament, being the joint-top assist provider at the 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euro. So to question his commitment to Germany is a crime. Whenever Germany wins, they have a good team despite all of Ozil's brilliance, but when Germany loses it is because Ozil is not committed enough?

Germany's preparations for this World Cup were far from ideal, from wrong team base selections to rumors of infighting among the players and Joachim Low's very controversial decisions to drop Leroy Sane and select Manuel Neuer over Ter Stegen despite Neuer having not played competitively since September last year. All these factors probably played a role in Germany's dismal World Cup campaign, but instead of focusing on the major issues and seeking ways to redress them, Ozil's commitment is being brought to the fore. Mesut Ozil has endured these unjust criticisms for far too long, and was right in announcing his retirement.

