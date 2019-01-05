×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Reasons why Real Madrid have struggled this season

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Feature
200   //    05 Jan 2019, 21:14 IST

Bale suffered an injury against Villarreal
Bale suffered an injury against Villarreal

Real Madrid, the biggest and most successful club in the world, have been going through a rough phase this season. They are now at the fourth position in the LaLiga table with 30 points from 17 matches after having drawn with Villarreal 2-2 on Thursday.

They trail league leaders Barcelona by 7 points and Barca are unlikely to surrender that lead. Moreover, Real got hammered by Barca 5-1 when the sides met in a LaLiga clash at Camp Nou and are unlikely to do much better when those two meet again at Santiago Bernabeu in March.

Real have hardly been any better in the UEFA Champions League either and lost both their group matches against CSKA Moscow. They have somehow managed to qualify for the Round of 16, but should struggle to progress much further in the competition. They would face Ajax Amsterdam in the Round of 16 and might even struggle to beat them.

They might also find it difficult to finish inside the top 4 in the league and thereby ensure qualification for next season’s Champions League. We would now look at the 3 reasons behind Real’s poor form throughout this season so far:

1. Appointing managers in haste

Julen Lopetegui lasted four months as Madrid's boss
Julen Lopetegui lasted four months as Madrid's boss

Real declared the then Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui as their would-be manager in June as the Spanish national team was still preparing for the ensuing World Cup. It led to some bad blood between Spanish FA & Real and Fernando Hierro was appointed as Spain’s interim manager subsequently.

In hindsight, it seems that Real were more interested in one-upmanship and showing their clout than actually looking for their own betterment as a football club.

Lopetegui never had the pedigree of his predecessor Zinedine Zidane and clearly struggled to cope with the pressure of coaching Real. He was sacked finally after Real suffered the humiliating defeat against Barca and Santiago Solari, a former Real player, was appointed as his replacement.

Solari hardly had any prior experience of managing a football club and Real should probably have opted for a proven performer like Antonio Conte, who was available at that moment. They have hardly fared any better under Solari and might even look for his replacement in the near future. This situation could have been avoided by opting for a more experienced manager at the beginning of the season. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Sergio Ramos Karim Benzema
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
3 Reasons why Real Madrid won against Real Valladolid
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid players who are in terrible form this season
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Antonio Conte may have refused the Real...
RELATED STORY
3 Things Real Madrid must do to win the LaLiga and the...
RELATED STORY
4 most disappointing players for Real Madrid this season
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Real Madrid are struggling
RELATED STORY
Top 5 performers for Real Madrid so far this season
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Real Madrid are struggling
RELATED STORY
5 Real Madrid stars that have been disappointing this season
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Real Madrid lost to Levante at the Bernabeu
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
FT LEV GIR
2 - 2
 Levante vs Girona
FT ESP LEG
1 - 0
 Espanyol vs Leganés
FT REA RAY
0 - 1
 Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano
HT DEP VAL
2 - 1
 Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia
Tomorrow HUE REA 01:15 AM Huesca vs Real Betis
Tomorrow EIB VIL 04:30 PM Eibar vs Villarreal
Tomorrow SEV ATL 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow REA REA 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
07 Jan GET BAR 01:15 AM Getafe vs Barcelona
08 Jan CEL ATH 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us