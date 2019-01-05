3 Reasons why Real Madrid have struggled this season

Bale suffered an injury against Villarreal

Real Madrid, the biggest and most successful club in the world, have been going through a rough phase this season. They are now at the fourth position in the LaLiga table with 30 points from 17 matches after having drawn with Villarreal 2-2 on Thursday.

They trail league leaders Barcelona by 7 points and Barca are unlikely to surrender that lead. Moreover, Real got hammered by Barca 5-1 when the sides met in a LaLiga clash at Camp Nou and are unlikely to do much better when those two meet again at Santiago Bernabeu in March.

Real have hardly been any better in the UEFA Champions League either and lost both their group matches against CSKA Moscow. They have somehow managed to qualify for the Round of 16, but should struggle to progress much further in the competition. They would face Ajax Amsterdam in the Round of 16 and might even struggle to beat them.

They might also find it difficult to finish inside the top 4 in the league and thereby ensure qualification for next season’s Champions League. We would now look at the 3 reasons behind Real’s poor form throughout this season so far:

1. Appointing managers in haste

Julen Lopetegui lasted four months as Madrid's boss

Real declared the then Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui as their would-be manager in June as the Spanish national team was still preparing for the ensuing World Cup. It led to some bad blood between Spanish FA & Real and Fernando Hierro was appointed as Spain’s interim manager subsequently.

In hindsight, it seems that Real were more interested in one-upmanship and showing their clout than actually looking for their own betterment as a football club.

Lopetegui never had the pedigree of his predecessor Zinedine Zidane and clearly struggled to cope with the pressure of coaching Real. He was sacked finally after Real suffered the humiliating defeat against Barca and Santiago Solari, a former Real player, was appointed as his replacement.

Solari hardly had any prior experience of managing a football club and Real should probably have opted for a proven performer like Antonio Conte, who was available at that moment. They have hardly fared any better under Solari and might even look for his replacement in the near future. This situation could have been avoided by opting for a more experienced manager at the beginning of the season.

