3 reasons why Real Madrid beat Leganes

What a performance!

Real Madrid did it the new way. They also did it their way. With Karim Benzema scoring 2, Bale and Ramos notching one each, Los Blancos ran over Leganes after being matched toe-to-toe in the first 45 minutes.

It was the new crowned head of the Bernabeu, Gareth Bale, who registered his name on the scoresheet first. However, his goal was cancelled out by Leganes' Guido Carrillo. But Benzema went back into the changing room during half time and put on his scoring shoes and came out and made the result a certainty.

Sergio Ramos converted from the spot after Marco Asensio was mowed to the ground inside the penalty box.

The Blancos dominated their opponents in the second half and hardly ever relinquished possession. They were passing with a kind of confidence and verve that was often lacking in the first half of the previous campaign.

Anyway, let's take a look at the 3 reasons why Real Madrid deserved to win the tie.

#3 The Lopetegui philosophy is making a significant difference

Kroos was at the heart of it yet again

Let's start this off with a stat. Real Madrid completed 798 successful passes yesterday. That is the most number of passes they've completed since Opta started collecting data and the difference was there for all to see. They completed 90.76% of their passes as well.

The midfielders knew where and how to find space and pop up in the right places which led to their teammates staying assured on the ball and not panicking owing to the lack of an option. Options were always available.

Given the quality of the individuals at Real Madrid, we shouldn't be surprised to see them having a ball with the ball. They are technically superior to their Leganes counterparts and the gulf in class became more evident in the second half when Real started to run rings around their opposition and put on quite a show for the Bernabeu faithful.

Madrid look much more creative in their structured possession based play that they're acquainted with under Lopetegui.

