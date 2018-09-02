Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why Real Madrid beat Leganes

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
6.36K   //    02 Sep 2018, 11:31 IST

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga
What a performance!

Real Madrid did it the new way. They also did it their way. With Karim Benzema scoring 2, Bale and Ramos notching one each, Los Blancos ran over Leganes after being matched toe-to-toe in the first 45 minutes.

It was the new crowned head of the Bernabeu, Gareth Bale, who registered his name on the scoresheet first. However, his goal was cancelled out by Leganes' Guido Carrillo. But Benzema went back into the changing room during half time and put on his scoring shoes and came out and made the result a certainty.

Sergio Ramos converted from the spot after Marco Asensio was mowed to the ground inside the penalty box.

The Blancos dominated their opponents in the second half and hardly ever relinquished possession. They were passing with a kind of confidence and verve that was often lacking in the first half of the previous campaign.

Anyway, let's take a look at the 3 reasons why Real Madrid deserved to win the tie.

#3 The Lopetegui philosophy is making a significant difference

Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Kroos was at the heart of it yet again

Let's start this off with a stat. Real Madrid completed 798 successful passes yesterday. That is the most number of passes they've completed since Opta started collecting data and the difference was there for all to see. They completed 90.76% of their passes as well.

The midfielders knew where and how to find space and pop up in the right places which led to their teammates staying assured on the ball and not panicking owing to the lack of an option. Options were always available.

Given the quality of the individuals at Real Madrid, we shouldn't be surprised to see them having a ball with the ball. They are technically superior to their Leganes counterparts and the gulf in class became more evident in the second half when Real started to run rings around their opposition and put on quite a show for the Bernabeu faithful.

Madrid look much more creative in their structured possession based play that they're acquainted with under Lopetegui.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Leganes Gareth Bale Karim Benzema Football Top 5/Top 10 Julen Lopetegui
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid thrash Leganes
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Leganes - Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
5 Keynotes as Barcelona cruise through Deportivo Alavés 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Real Madrid need reinforcements 
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Real Madrid's probable XI versus Leganes
RELATED STORY
Strengths and Weaknesses of Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 3 Reasons why Mariano could be great for...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Real Madrid might struggle next season
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Girona 1-4 Real Madrid; Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why Real Madrid won't win La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep HUE RAY 12:30 AM Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano
15 Sep ATL EIB 04:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
15 Sep REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
15 Sep VAL REA 10:00 PM Valencia vs Real Betis
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
16 Sep REA DEP 03:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
16 Sep ESP LEV 07:45 PM Espanyol vs Levante
16 Sep LEG VIL 10:00 PM Leganés vs Villarreal
17 Sep SEV GET 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Getafe
18 Sep GIR CEL 12:30 AM Girona vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us