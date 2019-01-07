3 reasons why Real Madrid have failed miserably this season

Real Madrid finds themselves in more trouble with the start of the new year.

As Real Madrid's derailed season looked to come back on its track, the Los Blancos find themselves in further more misery with the turn of the calendar.

Following a laudable end to 2018 with a Club World Cup win for the third successive year, Santiago Solari's men find themselves in the same situation from where Solari took over from Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked following a series of woeful results.

Kicking off the new year, the Spanish giants got underway with a 2-2 draw against the 17th-placed Villareal side. Yesterday, Real Sociedad outperformed the hosts with a 2-0 win in the Bernabeu. Let go of the scoreline, the visitors got the better of Solari's side in every expect of the game. Real Madrid never failed to gain control of the match for the entire ninety minutes.

With the recent defeat, Solari's men find themselves on the fifth spot of the LaLiga table, ten points adrift of their eternal rivals, FC Barcelona, who're comfortably sitting on the top of the table.

While the managers and the squad are becoming the scapegoats for the mishappening in the Bernabeu, let's take a look at three things that have led the thirteen-time European champions into this misery.

#3 Failure in the transfer market

Florentino Perez has failed to bring an elite attacker to the Bernabeu.

Florentino Perez, known for his dominant approach to the transfer market, has failed to deliver in the recent past. The Galactico policy, brought forward by Perez, allowed the Los Blancos to sign expensive, world-famous football players to represent the Spanish giants.

However, James Rodriguez, who is on loan to Bayern Munich, was the last Galactico signing made by the Madrid president.

Real Madrid's attack was built around Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus, last summer. The Portuguese forward was the man to look upon when goals where needed, as he satisfied, being the all-time top scorer of the Galacticos.

However, since his departure to Turin, Real Madrid failed to bring a top-quality goal scorer who can fill the attacking void left by Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite being heavily linked with the likes of Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, and Eden Hazard.

