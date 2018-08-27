3 reasons why Real Madrid need reinforcements

Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid is the gold standard of the footballing world at the moment having won the Champions League in each of the last three seasons. For every club around Europe, Los Blancos have become an inspiration.

However, the summer has been less than ideal for the European Champions. The departure of head coach Zinedine Zidane was only the beginning. While his successor, Julen Lopetegui was appointed in quick time, a huge controversy followed which led to the former Porto coach losing his job as Spain national team manager one prior to the start of the World Cup.

Later, the footballing world was given a huge shock as Cristiano Ronaldo left the club for Juventus. Now with only a week left for the transfer window to end, the only major signings the club has made are goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and backup right back Alvaro Odriozola. With the 31st August deadline fast approaching, Real Madrid must sign reinforcements. Here is why:

#3 La Liga Struggles

While Real Madrid has been near invincible in Europe; their domestic form has been hardly inspiring in the last few years. Over the last decade, the Liga title has only come twice to Bernabeu. In the same time arch rivals, Barcelona has been crowned League Champions seven times. Last season Real Madrid finished a remarkable 17 points behind Barcelona.

Quite clearly, there is something lacking for them when it comes to league results. Despite their performances in the Champions League, the current group of players has not shown the consistency required over a 38 game season. The need for fresh faces and new ideas is evident in order for Real Madrid to dominate again.

Despite a hattrick of Champions League wins, it is a risky situation to stick with the same set of players as it could lead to complacency. For a team which is looking to make ground in the league, the need for reinforcements in the squad is justified.

