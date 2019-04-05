3 reasons why Real Madrid should not make the mistake of signing Paul Pogba

Paul Labile Pogba

The return of Zinedine Zidane changed the face of Real Madrid once again, as the French World Cup winner brought back the confidence amongst his players. He had already won three consecutive Champions League titles with Los Blancos, prior to leaving at the end of last season and is now back for more.

The LaLiga giants had struggled since his departure from Real Madrid, and his return to Spain clearly brought about an improvement, in not just their mentality, but their attitude as a whole.

With that being said, a lot of top players have been linked with a move to the Bernabeu since Zidane took over once again, and Florentino Perez has backed his manager to make these signings.

One such player that is being strongly linked with Real Madrid right now is Paul Pogba, and it is clear that the former champions of Europe are keen on signing him. The Manchester United star too had earlier expressed his desire to play under Zidane, and this had sparked rumours that the move could be on for the summer transfer window.

However, with a lot of top stars being linked with Real, the club can look to spend their funds elsewhere. Here are three reasons why the Spanish giants and Zidane shouldn’t make the mistake of signing Pogba, and possibly wasting their budget, despite all his talents.

#3 Real Madrid needs a prolific goal-scorer who can fill the Ronaldo void

They have faced issues scoring goals when needed many-a-time this season

Real Madrid’s priority is still to find a prolific goal-scorer who can fill Cristiano Ronaldo’s shoes and make things happen for the Madrid based side. They have faced issues scoring goals when needed many-a-time this season already and will want to quickly rectify this problem.

The other attacking stars have failed to make any sort of major impact under Solari as well, and now with Zidane returning, the fans will want a permanent solution to this problem for the long-run. Due to this same reason, the club may be keen on investing their budget in players like Hazard, Mbappe, and more.

Though Pogba has scored a decent number of goals since Solskjaer took over, he is still not a forward whom the team can rely on to regularly deliver the goods. Due to this, Zidane may first want to focus on getting such a player.

