3 reasons why Real Madrid should sign Christian Eriksen and not Paul Pogba

After six consistent seasons for Tottenham Hotspur, Christian Eriksen has gotten the rumor mills spinning by suggesting that it could be time for him to consider other options, specifically name-dropping Real Madrid as a potential next club.

This was interpreted as a come-and-get me plea to the Spanish giants, who have expressed interest in the midfielder in the past.

Zinedine Zidane’s men are also known admirers of French international Paul Pogba with reports indicating that the club is in discussions over a potential switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.suggesting

It is highly unlikely that the club would go for both Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen, as their positional similarity means that only one of the pair can complete their dream move to the 13-time Champions League winners.

While Pogba might be the more flamboyant and high profile of the two, it would be in Real Madrid’s best interests to go for Christian Eriksen rather than Paul Pogba.

In this piece, we shall highlight three reasons why Christian Eriksen represents a better transfer option for Real Madrid as opposed to the Frenchman.

#3 He would come at a cheaper price

Paul Pogba was made the most expensive player in history when Manchester United paid the sum of £89m to Juventus in the summer of 2016.

Over the last three years, the 26-year-old has not done too much to justify that hefty fee and continues to divide opinions about his standing till this day.

Given the inflated nature of the current market, it stands to reason that Manchester United would not let their star man leave on the cheap, with reports suggesting that the club has placed a value of €150 million on him.

Beyond that, he also earns the whopping sum of £290,000/week, which is considerably more than what anyone else apart from Gareth Bale earns at the Bernabeu currently.

By contrast, Christian Eriksen earns the rather modest sum of £75,000 weekly which is a criminally low pay considering his sublime talent.

Real Madrid could considerably turn his head with an offer of double (or more) his current Tottenham wages, whereas Paul Pogba and his notorious agent Mino Raniola would most likely push to earn at least his current salary at United or even more.

Christian Eriksen, who is into the final year of his contract, could likely be available for a cut price fee although Daniel Levy has earned a reputation of being a tough nut to crack in transfer negotiations.

A summer of heavy spending at Real Madrid is expected, with the club having already completed the purchases of Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, and Rodrygo for the combined sum of £139.5m, while those of Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard are also reportedly close to completion with the total fee exceeding €170m.

Moving ahead, Real Madrid must sign cheaper players or sell off some players in order not to fall foul of FFP regulations.

However, among the current group of players rumored to be on their way out, arguably only James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale could potentially command high transfer fees, but the former has just one year left on his Real Madrid deal while Gareth Bale’s persistent injury issues and advancing years could affect the amounts gotten for both players.

Christian Eriksen offers a cheaper alternative to Paul Pogba while also offering similar or even higher performance levels and as such, given the amount of spending expected at Real Madrid this summer, it is imperative that Real Madrid goes all out to sign him.

