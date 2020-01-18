3 Reasons why Real Madrid will dominate the next decade

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are so accustomed to silverware that a season without a trophy is regarded as a failure. At times, coaches have even been sacked despite having won at least one trophy in a season. Whether this is ambition or impatience is unimportant as long as Los Blancos keep winning trophies as they have been doing since their inception.

Following their 13th Champions League title, Madrid went through a difficult period. Julen Lopetogui took charge after Zinedine Zidane's sudden resignation. Lopetogui was sacked after a run of poor results and replaced by Santiago Solari who himself was later sacked. This led to Zinedine Zidane himself taking over the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu again. Madrid are once again competing on all fronts this season.

Here are three reasons why Los Blancos will dominate the upcoming decade.

1. Planning for the future

Madrid have a number of players with very high potential

Real Madrid under Florentino Perez have planned for the future brilliantly. In terms of their squad, the La Liga giants are primed to develop and utilize some of the best teenage talents in world football. Over the past three years or so, they have heavily invested in the best youth prospects from across the world. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were signed to gradually replace the departed Cristiano Ronaldo and the ageing duo of Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale. Madrid are also close to signing another Brazilian sensation in Reinier Jesus if reports are to be believed.

In midfield, Federico Valverde, Marco Asensio and Brahim Diaz represent potentially world-class players. Asensio is already a double Champions League winner and all the youngsters are undoubtedly learning from the best in Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Similarly, the defence has not been ignored either. Madrid have invested heavily in Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Andriy Lunin and Alvaro Odriozola to name a few. There is an entire crop of players waiting to play for Real Madrid and make the most of their opportunity. No team has planned for an entire squad to be replaced as Madrid have and this will certainly give them a massive advantage moving forward.

2. Stars hitting their primes

Eden Hazard

Apart from their youth, Madrid also currently have an excellent squad. Ronaldo's mercurial talent is bound to be missed in any side but Madrid have managed to cope with his departure relatively well. Importantly, Los Blancos have various key players hitting their primes in the early part of this decade.

Benzema has enjoyed a resurgence since Ronaldo's departure, scoring more goals. Eden Hazard needs time to settle but at 29 years old, the Belgian will undoubtedly become the sole orchestrator for Madrid's attack. Similarly, players like Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Thibaut Courtois are approaching their best years. It also has to be said that the older players have not dropped in their performance levels too such an extent that it makes them unplayable.

Therefore, Madrid have planned for the decade intelligently. They currently have the quality to win trophies and compete with the best while giving time to the next generation to slowly adapt to the rigours of the top level. And when the current group is no longer suited for the highest level, they can gradually be eased out and replaced by the best talents in the world. Madrid are unlikely to have major personnel issues in the near future.

3. Winning mentality

Zinedine Zidane

One of the biggest factors that set Real Madrid apart from other clubs is their desire to win. The entire club from top to bottom is built on the sole philosophy of cementing its status as the biggest football club on Earth. Perez demands immediate and long-term success. The board is also equally supportive of this vision. Manager Zidane is a serial winner with 10 major trophies. He brings a certain swagger and winning mentality to his side that few managers can claim to possess. Even the squad is stacked with serial winners.

No one at Madrid is satisfied with being second best and this shows in their modus operandi. With such an obsession for success, Real Madrid will undoubtedly go into the new decade with clear targets. The commitment to success is bound to yield results as every tool at their disposal is being used to produce the same.