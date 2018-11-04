3 Reasons why Real Madrid won against Real Valladolid

Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

After an El Clasico that will haunt many players for their lifetime, Real Madrid took on Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid went with a 4-3-3 formation opting for a front three of Bale, Benzema, Asensio. Varane and Marcelo were out with injuries and were replaced by Nacho and Reguilon.

Real Madrid once again did not begin the match well, conceding two opportunities which were not converted. They looked like a troubled side and there was a lack of energy and dynamism on the pitch. Karim Benzema missed a couple of tap-in’s and with each passing game, his place in the side is being increasingly questioned. In the second half, Madrid played like a totally different side and they dominated the possession. Finally, Vinicius Jr’s attempt at goal deflected off a Valladolid defender and Madrid finally had a lead. Sergio Ramos scored a penalty at the 88th minute and in the end Real won 2-0. Here are the 3 reasons why Real Madrid registered a victory on Saturday,

#1 Solid defence

For this whole season, Real Madrid’s defence has been the most worrying thing for fans. Under Lopetegui they played a high line and with Ramos trying to score goals, there was a lot of empty space for the opponents. But the biggest positive outcome for Madrid from this match is the manner in which they maintained their defensive shape in spite of pacy counterattacks.

Arguably for the first time this season, Ramos held his position well to deny Valladolid forwards any easy runs into the box. Overall in this match, he registered 6 clearances, 4 interceptions and 76 passes with an outstanding pass accuracy of 91%.

This was an inspiring performance from the captain and he badly needed it. Nacho who replaced Varane did a solid job. There is no replacement for Varane’s pace or his gifted ability to spot danger but throughout the match, Nacho was in great positions to deny through passes into the box and contributed a lot with his distribution.

