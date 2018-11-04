×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 Reasons why Real Madrid won against Real Valladolid

Broken Sports
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
565   //    04 Nov 2018, 18:00 IST

Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

After an El Clasico that will haunt many players for their lifetime, Real Madrid took on Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid went with a 4-3-3 formation opting for a front three of Bale, Benzema, Asensio. Varane and Marcelo were out with injuries and were replaced by Nacho and Reguilon.

Real Madrid once again did not begin the match well, conceding two opportunities which were not converted. They looked like a troubled side and there was a lack of energy and dynamism on the pitch. Karim Benzema missed a couple of tap-in’s and with each passing game, his place in the side is being increasingly questioned. In the second half, Madrid played like a totally different side and they dominated the possession. Finally, Vinicius Jr’s attempt at goal deflected off a Valladolid defender and Madrid finally had a lead. Sergio Ramos scored a penalty at the 88th minute and in the end Real won 2-0. Here are the 3 reasons why Real Madrid registered a victory on Saturday,

#1 Solid defence

Image result for ramos and nacho

For this whole season, Real Madrid’s defence has been the most worrying thing for fans. Under Lopetegui they played a high line and with Ramos trying to score goals, there was a lot of empty space for the opponents. But the biggest positive outcome for Madrid from this match is the manner in which they maintained their defensive shape in spite of pacy counterattacks.

Arguably for the first time this season, Ramos held his position well to deny Valladolid forwards any easy runs into the box. Overall in this match, he registered 6 clearances, 4 interceptions and 76 passes with an outstanding pass accuracy of 91%.

This was an inspiring performance from the captain and he badly needed it. Nacho who replaced Varane did a solid job. There is no replacement for Varane’s pace or his gifted ability to spot danger but throughout the match, Nacho was in great positions to deny through passes into the box and contributed a lot with his distribution.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Real Valladolid Football Sergio Ramos
Broken Sports
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
Real Madrid 2-0 Real Valladolid: Vinicius the saviour
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Real Madrid's 2-0 victory against Real...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Real Madrid 2-0 Real Valladoid Talking...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid v Valladolid: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Ronaldo set to buy LaLiga's Real Valladolid
RELATED STORY
Real Valladolid add star power with new owner Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Real Valladolid vs Barcelona: 5 Talking Points and...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Barcelona edge past Real Valladolid
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Valladolid: Predicted Lineups, Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Barcelona vs Valladolid: Preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us