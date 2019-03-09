3 reasons why Romelu Lukaku has hit a purple patch for United in recent matches

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has performed exceedingly well in the last few matches for Manchester United, and seems to be finally enjoying his role as the club’s main striker. He has scored 3 consecutive braces against Crystal Palace, Southampton and PSG, and now has 15 goals from 37 matches this season.

He had a very ordinary start to the season, and found himself out of the starting eleven for the majority of the season. However, injuries to some of the United players mean that he has regained a place in the starting eleven. Moreover, he has made the best of this opportunity by scoring 6 goals in the last 3 matches.

Lukaku can now definitely look forward to scoring more than 20 goals in the ongoing season. He would also want to have some significant contribution towards United’s Champions League campaign. United would need him to be in good form, if they are to reach the latter stages of the biggest tournament in club football.

The resurgence of the Belgian striker should be a reason for delight for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and he can definitely hope for a top 4 finish in the Premier League and a spot in the Champions League semifinal at least. If United are able to beat Arsenal on Sunday, they would surely take a big step towards fulfilling the former objective.

We now take a look at the 3 reasons why he has been able to hit a purple patch in the recent matches:

#1 Injuries to Martial and Lingard

Anthony Martial

The twin injury blows to Lingard and Martial have been a blessing in disguise for United, as they have allowed Lukaku to be at his best again. However, the tactical changes in United’s team set-up have also helped him regain his form.

United have mostly played in a 4-3-3 formation for the majority of the season, with Martial, Rashford and Lingard starting as the front three in most of their matches. However, they have lacked a genuine right-winger or right-sided midfielder, as none of the above is a genuine right-winger.

As a result, United’s attack has lacked width in most of their matches, and they have played with a lop-sided formation. Martial has regularly cut in from the left flank, but Lingard has not been able to do the same through the right flank. Therefore, whenever Lukaku has come in as a substitute, there have not been enough crosses played to him inside the opposition penalty box.

In their absence, Lukaku has been able to lead United's attack, and also score goals with aplomb. He might also have sealed a spot in their staring eleven with his impressive performances in the last few matches.

