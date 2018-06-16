3 Reasons Why Ronaldo Should not Return to Manchester United

Ronaldo might move to Manchester United in the summer. Here are 3 reasons why he should not make the switch.

Abhimanyu Singhi CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 16:48 IST

Recently there has been a lot of speculation regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar's comments after winning the Champions League treble have only added fuel to fire. Club president Florentino Perez has been quoted saying that the five time Balon d'Or winner could be sold for a reasonable price. There are a plethora of clubs interested in Ronaldo but Manchester United seems to be the most likely option. Old Trafford was where Ronaldo transformed from a prodigy to one of the game's greatest stars.

But a return to United might not suit CR7. Here are 3 reasons why he should not make this move.

Should CR7 return to Manchester United?

#3 Physical Intensity of the EPL

The Premier League is the most competitive league in Europe. It is also the most physically intensive. Defenders in the league love to 'attack' the opposition attackers. Crunching tackles. Shoulder battles. A little bit of kicking here, there and everywhere. Its all part of the game.

Nothing gets the English crowd going more than a ferocious diving in challenge on a cold rainy afternoon that sweeps the recipient off his feet and lands him on his backside.

England is not quite Spain. The weather is not as pleasant and neither are the defenders. At 33 Cristiano Ronaldo may not be up for this physical battle, week in week out. The La Liga is an easier league to play in for the fleet footed with its preferred tiki taka style. The English game is a monster in comparison. It is 'rough' to say the least. The referees are also much more lenient with the physicality of the battle.

Add to that the fact that teams particularly love to take down the biggest names in the opposition. So Ronaldo with his 'best player in the world' tag will be on every defender's radar. No better way to make a point then by taking down the absolute best.

Cracked bones. Sore shins. Muscle tears. Is Ronaldo ready for this?