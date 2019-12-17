3 Reasons why Sergio Ramos has had a better career than Gerard Pique

Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique share a rivalry that sets the tone for the El Clasico. Although the two may share an outstanding bond off the field, when they are against each other they forget about everything else. The Spanish connection unites them and the rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona divides them.

The comparisons between the two centre-backs have been on for a decade now. That just goes on to show that they are still two of the best defenders in the world. Both have also won numerous trophies with club and country while playing with and against each other.

Here, we take a look at 3 reasons why Sergio Ramos has had a better career than Gerard Pique.

3. A knack for goals

Ramos is a centre-back who is known for scoring goals in clutch moments. The Spanish international likes to venture in the opposition team's box. He has scored a total of 89 goals for Real Madrid and is vying for more. Meanwhile, he has scored 21 goals for the Spanish national team.

The Real Madrid captain is one of the best headers of the ball and is a constant threat from set-pieces. Ramos is in charge of the penalty duties for both Los Blancos as well as Spain national team. He is famous for some outrageous Panenka penalties, too.

Ramos' goal-scoring instincts have been significant for Real Madrid as he has bailed them out numerous times. One of his most famous goals is the legendary equalizer against Atletico Madrid in the dying moments of the game. His goal forced the game into extra-time following which Real defeated Atletico 4-1 to seal La Decima in 2014.

Ramos surpassed his own record of 10 goals set in 2017 as he scored 14 goals for club and country in all competitions in 2018/19.

