3 Reasons why Solskjaer is a good choice as Manchester United's caretaker manager

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Feature
335   //    19 Dec 2018, 21:04 IST

Solskjaer would love his Manchester United team to play like Sir Alex's
Solskjaer would love his Manchester United team to play like Sir Alex's

Manchester United sacked Mourinho on 18th December and announced that a caretaker manager would be appointed who would see out the remainder of the season, while the club decided on a permanent successor. Within a day, it was announced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would take charge of the club till the end of the season, as the caretaker manager.

The Norwegian is currently under contract at Norwegian Club Molde FK, where he has recently signed a contract extension until 2021. As such, Manchester United have basically taken their caretaker manager on loan from Molde for the remainder of the season. Erling Moe will be in charge as the first-team coach of Molde till Solskjaer returns at the end of the season.

The appointment of Solskjaer has caused some mixed reactions. While almost everyone has welcomed the Baby Faced Assassin back with open arms, some are sceptical about his abilities to manage a team in the stature of Manchester United. Yet it is also true that it would be hard to find someone better interested in a caretaker job.

The appointment of Solskjaer can be a step towards the right direction for Manchester United this season and today we look at 3 reasons why the Norwegian is a good choice as a caretaker manager for Manchester United:

#3 His Knowledge of the Club

Solskjaer won 6 Premier League titles with United
Solskjaer won 6 Premier League titles with United

The Norwegian is no stranger to the demands of the Premier League, having played for over a decade here. While his brief stint with Cardiff City was not memorable by any standards, Solskjaer will be in a familiar territory at Old Trafford.

He knows the club well, knows the demands of the fans and the board. He also knows what Manchester United represent and as such, he is well equipped to handle the pressures of the job. Besides, this will also be a chance for him to redeem his managerial career, something that will inspire him to get results.

Solskjaer had also played alongside Carrick in his last season at Old Trafford, so those two will also get along well. He has also worked with Pogba previously when he was in charge of the Reserves Team at Manchester United and has already expressed his desire to build the team around the Frenchman.

As such, he will feel at home right from day one and this will aid in the transition.

