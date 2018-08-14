3 Reasons why this season is Liverpool's season

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Liverpool is one of the teams which has heavily under-performed in the league in the last two decades. Their last league title came in 1990 and since then, they have been suffering from a long drought of league titles.

They won their 18th title 28 years ago. At that time, Manchester United had 7 titles and now the Red Devils boast of a record 20 titles, breaking Liverpool's record on the way, thanks to the golden era under Sir Alex Ferguson.

They came extremely close to breaking the curse under Brendon Rodgers but an unfortunate slip from Steven Gerrard cost them their dream.

This weekend's showing against West Ham and their promise from the last season makes us believe this might finally be their season.

#1 Formidable front three

Liverpool attack looks fearful this season

Liverpool's front three consists of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. The havoc they wrecked in Premier League last season had been the highlight of Liverpool's season. Jurgen Klopp prefers a high tempo type of football for which these three look custom made.

The addition of Xherdan Shaqiri has made the attack more fearful. He can provide a much needed backup for Firmino in the middle of the attack.

Sadio Mane plays like a rocket winger on the left whose main job is to assist Firmino and Salah by getting the ball to where they want it. Firmino is the fox in the box, a complete striker with cunning instincts.

Salah can dribble like Messi, has got the acceleration and the out of world scoring capabilities like Cristiano Ronaldo. He scored a record breaking 32 goals last season and was also adjudged PFA player of the season.

With an attack of this stature and back-up players like Lallana and Strurridge, Liverpool have their goal scoring part of the game completely sorted.

