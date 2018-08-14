Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Reasons why this season is Liverpool's season

Avinash Choubey
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
73   //    14 Aug 2018, 00:24 IST

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Liverpool is one of the teams which has heavily under-performed in the league in the last two decades. Their last league title came in 1990 and since then, they have been suffering from a long drought of league titles.

They won their 18th title 28 years ago. At that time, Manchester United had 7 titles and now the Red Devils boast of a record 20 titles, breaking Liverpool's record on the way, thanks to the golden era under Sir Alex Ferguson.

They came extremely close to breaking the curse under Brendon Rodgers but an unfortunate slip from Steven Gerrard cost them their dream.

This weekend's showing against West Ham and their promise from the last season makes us believe this might finally be their season.

#1 Formidable front three

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Liverpool attack looks fearful this season

Liverpool's front three consists of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. The havoc they wrecked in Premier League last season had been the highlight of Liverpool's season. Jurgen Klopp prefers a high tempo type of football for which these three look custom made.

The addition of Xherdan Shaqiri has made the attack more fearful. He can provide a much needed backup for Firmino in the middle of the attack.

Sadio Mane plays like a rocket winger on the left whose main job is to assist Firmino and Salah by getting the ball to where they want it. Firmino is the fox in the box, a complete striker with cunning instincts.

Salah can dribble like Messi, has got the acceleration and the out of world scoring capabilities like Cristiano Ronaldo. He scored a record breaking 32 goals last season and was also adjudged PFA player of the season.

With an attack of this stature and back-up players like Lallana and Strurridge, Liverpool have their goal scoring part of the game completely sorted.


1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah Liverpool Transfer News Premier League Teams
Avinash Choubey
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
3 Reasons Why Nabil Fekir Will Be a Liverpool Player This...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Liverpool can win...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons to get excited about this Premier League season
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool may win the Premier League next...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Liverpool can win...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool are genuine title...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool won 4-0...
RELATED STORY
Predicting every Premier League club's Best Player this...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Sturridge is going to be an extremely...
RELATED STORY
The Top 5 EPL Goalscorers in Single Season 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us