×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why Tottenham Hotspur could be title contenders this season

Collin D'Silva
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
199   //    30 Jul 2019, 17:37 IST

Ndombele's arrival could see him become a lynchpin in Spurs' midfield
Ndombele's arrival could see him become a lynchpin in Spurs' midfield

This summer has seen Tottenham Hotspur do some early business bringing in Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele and Leeds United's Jack Clarke, although the latter was loaned back to Leeds for the season. They don't seem to be done with business though and have been linked with plenty of players to fill in at full back and attacking positions.

Having gone two transfer windows without a single incoming transfer, Spurs put their faith in the players they had and those coming through the youth ranks. An admirable policy though it may be, it could have been a contributing factor to why Spurs finished the league so poorly last season. This season, their summer has begun with good intent and they seem to be looking to plug holes early on and give the incoming players plenty of time to gel with the team.

Mauricio Pochettino has delivered consistently good results for five seasons with Spurs now without a trophy to show for it. That dam has come close to breaking a few times over the last five years, but Spurs have just been stopped short. Spurs' attractive brand of football seems to be on the verge of bearing fruit, and here's why they're likely to challenge for the Premier League title this year.

#3 Robust & Versatile Midfield

The likes of Alli and Lamela could make the difference for Spurs
The likes of Alli and Lamela could make the difference for Spurs

The Spurs team is probably best described as fluid. Especially in attack, the midfielders are constantly on the move and interchanging with forwards, rendering their formations (3-5-2, 4-2-3-1, or a 4-4-2 diamond) just squiggles on paper. However, there is a core group of players getting the job done for them week in and week out.

It was Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, and Mousa Dembele, but that changed last season. Dembele's exit from the club brought the burgeoning talent of Winks to the fore, Moura's rise to prominence saw him play an increased role in the side, and somewhere along the way last season the side seemed to learn to win without Kane. There may yet be more flux this season with Eriksen constantly being linked to moves away. If he does move, Spurs seem to have lined up moves to replace the talismanic Dane.

All in all, Spurs have sought to make their midfield more robust with the addition of Ndombele who offers his talents in attack as well as defence. Oliver Skipp from the youth ranks looks set to get a few minutes in the first team as well. Spurs have at least a couple of options in every position this season and will expect the likes of Alli, Moura, and perhaps Lamela to score goals from midfield this season.

Winks and Ndombele will play a key role in bringing the ball out from defence either via accurate passing to attacking positions or dribbles from deep areas. This was the missing piece for Tottenham last season with Dembele's injuries and eventual departure, but they have addressed it in the market and seem poised for a good outing in midfield this season.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane Son Heung-Min Premier League Teams 2019/20
Advertisement
3 Reasons why Tottenham Hotspur won against Huddersfield
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Tottenham Hotspur will still finish in the top 4
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United won against Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
3 players Tottenham Hotspur must offload before the transfer window shuts 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Tottenham lost to West Ham
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Tottenham lost to Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: 3 Talking Points as United edge past Spurs
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Player of the Year: 5 candidates ranked
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Tottenham Hotspur lost to Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur Transfers: Where do Spurs need to strengthen in the summer?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us