3 Reasons why Tottenham Hotspur would be unstoppable this season

Yash Sharma FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 934 // 10 Aug 2018, 11:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur v AC Milan - International Champions Cup 2018

The English Premier League starts tonight and like every transfer window, big money moves were made, new stars were introduced, voids were filled and necessary players were bought in while the less used ones were sold or loaned.

Since the idea of a transfer window came to life, something strange has happened in the EPL as Tottenham Hotspur becomes the first ever EPL team to not sign even a single player in the transfer window.

While the Spurs fans are demanding an explanation for what has happened, the club boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed that he is very happy to keep all his great players at the club.

"We have a very good squad and very good players, it's not easy to add ones who'll improve that. I'm very happy with the squad I have", he further added.

Spurs have been playing some brilliant football lately under the Argentine manager who've recently signed a long term deal with the club. Club's talisman Harry Kane was the other one to sign a long term deal with the club.

Despite not signing any new players in the transfer window, Spurs have all the quality to compete for the EPL and UCL titles with the strength they possess within their squad.

Let's take a look at 3 factors which would make them unstoppable in the coming season.

#3 Well settled defence

Toby Alderweireld making the tackle

Despite the growing speculations over Toby Alderweireld's future and Manchester United's interest in the player, Spurs were successful in keeping the player at the club who'd provide much strength in the defence.

Trippier, Toby, Rose, Walker, Aurier, Sanchez could be rotated on and off and would provide more depth as they'd be looking to challenge the 'Citizens' for the EPL title.

The French captain Hugo Lloris is always high on morale and keeps his defence well organised. Being a brilliant shot stopper, he once came into the radar of Real Madrid but evidently stayed at Spurs as they managed to keep all their brilliant players.

Spurs conceded 36 goals in the EPL 17-18 and would like to further improve their defensive records in the forthcoming season.

1 / 3 NEXT