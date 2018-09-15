3 reasons why Tottenham lost to Liverpool

Harsh Pillai 15 Sep 2018, 19:56 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Despite the match being toe-to-toe in the first half, Spurs almost gave up fighting for the points. They were swept aside by a resolute and well organized Liverpool side who looked more keen on coming out on top in every single battle that transpired on the pitch.

The Reds ran over Spurs, and they were as dead as doornails by the time Liverpool were done hammering them.

Tottenham are a strong side, but they were clearly lacking concentration, especially their midfielders and fullbacks, as their silly passes and miserable touches cost them an important 3 points.

Liverpool go 3 points clear, though Spurs looked like they were ready for a comeback after Lamela's terrific finish, beating two defenders and Allison to hit the back of the net.

But it was late, as Liverpool held them to just one goal by the end of 90+5 minutes. They did deserve a penalty, but what's gone is gone.

Let's take a look at the 4 reasons why Tottenham lost.

#3 Defensive errors

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Tottenham's defensive woes were making the most of the limelight. The likes of Salah and Mane sprinted through the wings quite a couple of times, as the Spurs' midfielders were dispossessed, pretty easily I must say.

Dier's passing was pitiable, to say the least. Trippier and Danny Rose were miserable today, though one can claim Rose's airballs and crosses still contributed in some way. It was not a convincing night for the Lilywhites.

Trippier and Danny Rose are pretty vulnerable to pressing, as they lost the ball the most number of times in today's game. Mane alongside Robertson caused some serious problems for the Lilywhites on the left, with Salah running past defenders with ease.

Salah's finishing and awareness were certainly feeble today, he has had 3 shots on target, and luckily for Spurs, it wasn't his day today.

