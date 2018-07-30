3 reasons why Tottenham will win the Premier League next season

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.49K // 30 Jul 2018, 16:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham players during a training session

Tottenham are one of the most entertaining and enthralling teams in England. Having won 2 League titles, 8 FA Cups, 4 League Cups and 2 UEFA Cups, they have constructed a new stadium for themselves known as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It is the biggest stadium in London, having a capacity of 62,062. Over the years, Spurs have developed a formidable team capable of challenging the giants of English football.

The current team is extremely talented and strong in all the 4 departments i.e. goal-keeping, defense, midfield and attack. They have a young and energetic coach in the form of Mauricio Pochettino, who is full of ambition and has his sight firmly fixed on winning the Premier League next season. Having played in the UEFA Champions League and finished 3rd in the Premier League last season, it is certainly not an impossible task for Spurs to win the League next season.

With young and talented attackers in the form of Eriksen, Alli, Son, and Kane in their side, Spurs have got the ability to dominate other teams by playing attacking football. They also have got a strong defense coupled with the presence of captain Lloris in goal.

Hence, this makes Tottenham a formidable unit, which has the ability to win the top prize next season.

Let us have a look at the 3 reasons as to why Tottenham will win the Premier League next season.

#3 Strong defensive unit

Vertonghen and Alderweireld are strong in defense

The pair of Vertonghen and Alderweireld is probably the best in the Premier League currently in terms of defense. They are rock solid at the back, command the Spurs defense and are pinpoint accurate in tackling their opponents. They are good at distributing the ball and are also a threat to the opposition during set pieces due to their height and strength in the air. With Davinson Sanchez as a back-up, it becomes a formidable defense for any opposition to beat.

Spurs also have Trippier and Rose as their wing-backs, who have got good pace and also have the ability to track back and help the defense during the opposition's counter-attack. Trippier is also good at set-pieces as he displayed his precision quite well for England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, and Vertonghen have all played exceedingly well for England, Colombia and Belgium respectively. Hence, they are expected to carry this wonderful form for Tottenham next season and make its defense impenetrable for the opponents.

With such a strong defensive unit at their disposal, Tottenham are bound to concede fewer goals next season.

1 / 3 NEXT