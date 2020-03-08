3 reasons why Trent Alexander-Arnold deserves to win the PFA Player of the Year award | Premier League 2019-20

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool FC

Since Jurgen Klopp took over the Liverpool job, significant improvements have been made in crucial areas within the team. Although recruitments remain the primary cause behind the Reds' current success, the emergence of talented prodigies from the youth ranks over the last few years has also served as a blessing in disguise for the German tactician.

One of the positions that have benefited from the development of young players in recent times is the right-back spot. Trent Alexander-Arnold- a flourishing product of Liverpool's youth set-up- has been spectacular for the Merseysiders since he was promoted to the senior team following a back injury to Nathaniel Clyne in 2017.

The English right-back became the third-youngest Liverpool player to score on his European debut - a 2–1 Champions League play-off round victory over Hoffenheim - after Michael Owen and David Fairclough.

After securing a place in last season's PFA Team of the Year, the aspiring superstar's name has now been considered as one of the favourites to claim the devoted award this term.

While it is almost certain that the 21-year-old will face tough competition from the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, here we have three reasons why Alexander-Arnold deserves the prestigious award in 2020.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Virgil van Dijk should retain the PFA Player of the Year award | Premier League 2019-20

#3 Most goal contributions as a full-back

Trent Alexander-Arnold has 12 assists in the Premier League this season

In the last decade, Virgil van Dijk - the current holder of the PFA Player of the Year award - was the only defender to claim the prize. The commencement of the new decade could, however, see another Liverpool defender receiving the yearly honour.

Alexander-Arnold has provided 12 assists for Liverpool in the Premier League this season. He is the second top-assist provider behind Kevin de Bruyne and has a G+A (Goals plus assists) ratio of 0.52, which is the most impressive among all defenders playing in the league.

The 21-year-old is an attacking full-back and loves to deliver accurate crosses into the oppositions' box. His average of 2.6 key passes per game is a number that proves him to be a lethal contributor both from the set play and open play situations.

After missing out on the Men's PFA Young Player of the Year award to Raheem Sterling by a narrow margin last year, the defender will be desperate to make his mark this term. Claiming the 2020 PFA Player of the year award would, therefore, certainly fulfil his ambitions for this season to a certain extent.

#2 A consistent performer on the pitch

Trent Alexander-Arnold is an example of consistency

Not only has Alexander-Arnold played every game for Liverpool in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign, but the Englishman has delivered a plethora of magnificent moments for the Merseysiders on a consistent basis.

With ten clean sheets, two goals, and some outstanding assists to his name this season, Alexander-Arnold has already proven his worth to the team.

While it is safe to say that he is the best offensive right-back in England's top division, his consistent performances on the field might earn him this year's PFA Player of the year award.

#1 Trophies to justify his berth

Trent Alexander-Arnold with the UEFA Champions League trophy

Having garnered 82 points from only 29 matches, Liverpool not only occupy the top spot in the points table but also are well and truly marching towards their first Premier League title. The title race is seemingly over as the league leaders are 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Although the Citizens have two more games, it doesn't look like Pep Guardiola's men are desperate to challenge for the title as their primary focus is on this season's Champions League.

While individual records do the job when it comes to selecting the winner of any individual award in football, the number of trophies won with a team is sometimes also used to determine the winner.

After lifting the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup, an early league title this season could, therefore, help Alexander-Arnold achieve his first PFA Player of the Year award in a senior Liverpool shirt.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Kevin De Bruyne deserves to be named PFA Player of the Year | Premier League 2019-20