3 Reasons Why Zinedine Zidane Won't Replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Rohith Nair FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 3.11K // 30 Aug 2018, 17:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Zinedine Zidane (R) has been linked to the Manchester United hot seat to replace Jose Mourinho

The Premier League season is only three games old but Manchester United are already in turmoil. Sitting in 13th place after two consecutive losses, the Red Devils have had their worst start to the season in 25 years.

Adding to the turbulence is manager Jose Mourinho, under immense pressure to deliver but making it very clear that he has not received support from the board, specifically executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The Portuguese boss had cut a surly figure since the first day of pre-season and was hung out to dry when his request for a big-name centre-back was turned down due to the finances involved.

Now, with the pressure mounting and with rivals Manchester City and Liverpool looking far more complete as a squad, the odds on Mourinho getting the sack have been slashed and a number of potential (and available) candidates have been listed as the man to replace him at Old Trafford.

3 - @SpursOfficial's win tonight marks Jose Mourinho's biggest ever home defeat as a manager in any competition. Trounced. #MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/S5vXMCEpdo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 27, 2018

Among them is a manager who has won the last three Champions League titles to become the competition's most successful manager of all time - Zinedine Zidane. The former Real Madrid boss, who shocked the world when he stepped down after a hat-trick of European titles, is currently without a job.

But will the Frenchman be next in line to take over at the Premier League's most successful club, possibly even this season? Here are a few indicators that it might not happen.

#1 Lost in translation? Zidane doesn't communicate in English

Having lived in Spain for more than a decade, Zidane speaks Spanish apart from his native French

Apart from a few sentences that Zidane has spoken in English in commercials or the like, the Frenchman is quite the stranger to the language. Having spent years in Madrid as a player and a manager, he has learned to speak Spanish.

Even at post-match press conferences, Zidane requires an interpreter to translate questions put to him in English. And, in return, he answers the said questions in Spanish.

So for him to saunter into the Old Trafford dressing room and require an interpreter to put forth his ideas would make things quite difficult. It may work to a certain extent at the training ground but it is destined to fail on matchday - let alone press conferences.

Other managers who came to the Premier League initially started learning English before they took up the job. Managers such as Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte struggled at first but have since managed to find success after learning the language.

Zidane is keen on taking a year off before he takes up his next job. Unless he is learning English during his time off, it doesn't make sense to appoint him now.

Bonus: Here's a video of his half-time team talk when Real Madrid beat Juventus in the Champions League. Have a look at Welshman Gareth Bale who probably struggled to comprehend everything his manager said at half-time.

Now, imagine an interpreter trying to relay Zidane's ideas to the players.

