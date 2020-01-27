3 players who could replace Christian Eriksen at Tottenham

Eriksen is all set to join Inter Milan

Christian Eriksen has been one of the most talked-about players in this January 2020 transfer window. The Danish international is out of contract this summer and Tottenham are willing to sell him this window itself to make some money which they can reinvest in buying a replacement.

The 27-year-old versatile midfielder joined Tottenham from Ajax in 2013 and he played a key role in Spurs' successes in recent years. He has been in talks with several clubs for quite some time now for a potential transfer but it looks like Inter Milan have won the race for his signature.

Here are 3 players Tottenham can sign as a replacement for Eriksen.

#3 Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech would be a brilliant addition to this Tottenham squad

Hakim Ziyech is one of the most underrated midfielders on the planet. The Ajax superstar can play as a winger, an attacking midfielder and a central midfielder. The Morocco international has been a key part of Ajax's success in recent times and his performances have caught the attention of clubs across Europe.

He's a hard worker, technically brilliant and has an eye for goal which makes him a perfect player for Jose Mourinho's style of football. A brilliant playmaker, Ziyech has scored 8 goals and got 21 assists in 29 appearances for Ajax this season. Currently on a contract with Ajax till 2022, the 26-year-old will not cost a fortune and will help balance the books at Tottenham with much ease as they'll also be earning money from the sale of Eriksen. Ziyech will help Mourinho add tactical versatility on the pitch and his passes can be terrifically haunting for the opponent as he can just split through an opponent defence with his through balls with ease.

#2 Bruno Fernandes

Bruno has been linked to several clubs in England.

Bruno Fernandes is one of the most sought after midfielders in England currently. Clubs have been showing serious interest in him since summer but have failed to secure his signature so far. Manchester United have been the club making the most active pursuit for the Portuguese international. However, their efforts have borne no fruit so far. The 25-year-old can play as an attacking midfielder, a deep-lying playmaker and a second striker which gives coaches a variety of options to field him on the pitch and organise the tactics accordingly.

Bruno Fernandes is known for his passing and shooting skills. His through balls are deadly and has a brilliant eye for goal and he can score long rangers at times which is a bonus of having him in the squad. Jose Mourinho is a fan of the player and has praised him in the past and would love to work with the player at North London. He might cost a fortune, but Daniel Levy must not forget that it's not easy to replace a player of Eriksen's calibre.

#1 James Maddison

Maddison is a modern day playmaker in the Leicester midfield.

James Maddison is a part of the next generation of an extremely talented set of players that The Three Lions are producing. The 23-year-old is an indispensable part of Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side that have been doing wonders since he took over towards the end of February last year. Football has seen the role of the traditional no.10 diminish over the years.

The likes of Philippe Coutinho, James Rodriguez and Mesut Ozil are struggling to make a mark despite having world-class qualities under their belt. Maddison is also a playmaker but he's moulded for the modern game and he takes on a lot of defensive responsibility alongside the attacking aspect of the game where he flourishes. He's a good passer, has a brilliant eye for goal and creates chances for his teammates to score with ease. Jose Mourinho loves to work with English players and James Maddison should not be any exception to this either given the fact how talented the Englishman is.