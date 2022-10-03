3 replacements for James Milner at Liverpool

James Milner is one of the most talented English footballers of his generation. He joined Liverpool for free after leaving Manchester City in the summer window of 2015.

He has played 229 games in all competitions for the Reds thus far, registering 26 goals and 46 assists. Milner helped the Merseyside outfit win seven major trophies, including one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

However, he will turn 37 in January and looks way beyond his prime. He is in the final year of his contract with Liverpool and is likely to leave upon its expiration.

On that note, here's a list of three players who could replace James Milner at Liverpool.

#3 James Ward-Prowse

James Ward-Prowse is among the most talented English midfielders of his generation.

James Ward-Prowse has been a consistent performer for Southampton since breaking into their first team during the 2011-12 season.

He has played 313 Premier League games for the Saints so far, registering 41 goals and 35 assists. Ward-Prowse was nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season last term after he scored 10 goals and assisted five more in 36 appearances.

The England international plays his best football when deployed as a central midfielder but is also capable of playing as an attacking or right midfielder. His key strengths are his concentration and passing skills, along with his ability to take free kicks. He scored four goals from direct free kicks in the league last term.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 9 - James Ward-Prowse is now enjoying his best ever goalscoring season in the Premier League (9), netting more direct free-kick goals (4) and goals from outside the area (5) than any other player in the division this season. Skillset. 9 - James Ward-Prowse is now enjoying his best ever goalscoring season in the Premier League (9), netting more direct free-kick goals (4) and goals from outside the area (5) than any other player in the division this season. Skillset. https://t.co/lYICPLxggE

Liverpool have signed several key players from Southampton in recent years, including Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane. They could raid the South Coast club again to replace their veteran midfielder.

#2 Konrad Laimer

Konrad Laimer was linked with Liveprool this summer.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool tried to sign RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer during the final days of this year's summer transfer window. However, the German club were reluctant to sell their star midfielder that close to the deadline.

Nevertheless, the Austrian is in the final year of his contract at Red Bull Arena. The Merseyside outfit could try to sign him again in January or at the end of the season.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 𝙉𝙀𝙒: RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer publicly claims he’s a



“I’m generally a football fan. I like watching the Premier League. I’ve always been a Liverpool fan.” 𝙉𝙀𝙒: RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer publicly claims he’s a #Liverpool fan, and @BILD claim that a move to Anfield could still be on the cards next summer“I’m generally a football fan. I like watching the Premier League. I’ve always been a Liverpool fan.” ℹ️❗️𝙉𝙀𝙒: RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer publicly claims he’s a #Liverpool fan, and @BILD claim that a move to Anfield could still be on the cards next summer 🔄👀“I’m generally a football fan. I like watching the Premier League. I’ve always been a Liverpool fan.” https://t.co/uasBKPFhAm

Laimer has established himself as among the most talented midfielders in the Bundesliga since joining Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2017. He has impressed with his passing, dribbling and tackling skills. The Austrian is also versatile and can play in several positions across midfield and defense.

#1 Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

Jude Bellingham is another midfielder linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks.

The England international has established himself among the best midfielders in the world since joining Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020. He has played 101 games in all competitions for BVB so far, registering 13 goals and 19 assists.

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude Obviously very annoyed by the outcome of today’s game but what a special honour to captain this great club for the first time. No time to let our heads drop, many more chances to correct the mistakes of today in the next games. Heja BVB.🖤 Obviously very annoyed by the outcome of today’s game but what a special honour to captain this great club for the first time. No time to let our heads drop, many more chances to correct the mistakes of today in the next games. Heja BVB.🖤💛 https://t.co/XQ5YSFx4pg

Bellingham is known for his athleticism, along with his passing and dribbling skills. He has played eight games in the Bundesliga this season, registering one assist. According to WhoScored, the youngster has averaged 2.6 shots, 1.1 key passes, 2.9 dribbles and 2.6 tackles per 90 minutes in the league this term.

According to reports, the midfielder is the Reds' prime target for next summer. However, they are likely to face competition from several other top European clubs to get his signature.

