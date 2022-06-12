3 replacements for Mark Noble at West Ham United

West Ham United legend Mark Noble recently announced his retirement from professional football.

Noble joined the Hammers youth academy in 2000 and worked up through the club's youth ranks to make his professional debut in 2004. He played 567 games in all competitions for the club, scoring 63 goals and assisting an equal number of times.

The former England international midfielder won the 'West Ham United Hammer of the Year' accolade on two separate occasions and was also named the 'West Ham United Hammer of the Decade' at the end of 2010s. Finding his replacement will be a huge task for David Moyes.

On that note, here's a list of three players West Ham United could target to replace Mark Noble this transfer window.

#3 Lewis O'Brien

Lewis O'Brien enjoyed a decent season in the EFL Championship last term

Lewis O'Brien played a key role in Huddersfield Town's top-6 finish in the EFL Championship last season. The 23-year-old midfielder scored three goals and assisted three more in 50 appearances across competitions.

Lewis O'Brien is a versatile player, capable of playing in numerous midfield positions or on the left wing. He is known for his dribbling, tackling and ability in the air. According to WhoScored, he averaged 2.1 dribbles, 2.1 tackles and 1.2 aerial duels won per-90 in Championship last term. The Englishman also completed 78.3 per cent of his attempted passes in the league last season.

According to the Huddersfield Examiner (via WestHamZone), West Ham United, Southampton and Crystal Palace are in the race to sign the midfielder. Moyes needs to act fast to bring him to the London Stadium.

#2 Josh Brownhill

Josh Brownhill has been linked with a number of EPL clubs recently

According to 90min, West Ham United are interested in signing Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill. The 26-year-old will be available on a cut-price deal due to the Clarets' relegation from the Premier League.

Brownhill played 35 English Premier League games last season, registering three assists and two goals. His key strengths are his reading of the game and aerial duels, along with his ability on set pieces. He averaged 2.1 tackles, 1.9 interceptions, 1.1 clearances and 32.1 passes 90 in the EPL last season as per WhoScored.

As per the aforementioned report, Aston Villa, Everton, Wolves, Leeds United, Fulham and Bournemouth are rivalling West Ham in signing the English midfielder. The Hammers have a battle on their hands to snap him up.

#3 Jerdy Schouten

Jerdy Schouten linked wit West Ham United

Bologna's Jerdy Schouten is another midfielder linked (as per DailyMail) with West Ham United in recent weeks. The Dutch midfielder recorded only one goal and one assist in 17 Serie A appearances last season.

The 25-year-old is a midfielder enforcer who is known for his tackling and dribbling skills, along with his reading of the game. As per WhoScored, he registered 1.5 tackles, 1.9 interceptions,1.7 clearances and 1.3 dribbles per 90 in Italy's top division last term. Schouten is also an accomplished passer of the ball and has completed 84.7 per cent of his passes in the league.

According to Daniele Longo, Bologna are looking for a transfer fee in the region of €15 million for Schouten. It is hard to see the Hammers paying that sum given the Dutch international's injury record.

