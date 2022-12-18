Manchester United have enjoyed quite a decent campaign so far in the ongoing 2022-23 season, currently fifth in the Premier League standings. With room to improve, the club will be looking to bolster their squad during the January transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United's hierarchy are open to selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the forthcoming January transfer window as the right-back has barely proven himself to be a worthy competitor for Diogo Dalot at right-back.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Right back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023.



More: Manchester United have decided to push on Diogo Dalot’s new contract. He’s doing fantastic and the club want him to stay — meeting expected after World Cup.Right back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023.More: m.youtube.com/watch?v=DMQ1lV… Manchester United have decided to push on Diogo Dalot’s new contract. He’s doing fantastic and the club want him to stay — meeting expected after World Cup. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCRight back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023.More: m.youtube.com/watch?v=DMQ1lV… https://t.co/j9qSN9vfih

If the Red Devils decide to let go of Wan-Bissaka, here are three potential transfer window replacements that would fit perfectly as backup right-back at Manchester United:

#3 Josip Juranović

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Celtic right-back is arguably one of the most in-form defenders currently in the footballing world. The 27-year-old has so far netted one goal and registered one assist in 15 appearances for Celtic in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He might not have the scoring and assist numbers like several prominent defenders, but his ability to switch between attack and defense makes him a vibrant modern-day right-back. His defensive intuition is remarkable as well. Juranovic has also been impressive at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Croatia, registering one assist in six appearances.

He was linked with Manchester United last summer and remains under the club's radar in the forthcoming transfer window.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN How would you feel about Josip Juranović How would you feel about Josip Juranović ❓ https://t.co/YadfwQNcu5

#2 Malo Gusto

Malo Gusto remains on Manchester United's radar in the forthcoming transfer window

The Lyon right-back is arguably one of the most promising defenders in Europe and his attacking proficiency is outstanding. The 19-year-old defensive instinct and ability to make crucial interceptions is remarkable. Furthermore, his ability to win the ball in a one-on-one situation is impressive. Gusto has registered one assist in 14 league appearances for Lyon this season. The unique thing about him is his ability to track back and win the ball from the opposition’s attack.

According to Man United News, Manchester United have rated him as one of the club's top transfer targets in the forthcoming transfer window. Gusto’s signing could be a good deal for the club given he is only 19 years of age, making him a good long-term investment for the club.

#1 Jeremie Frimpong

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

The Bayer Leverkusen right-back is arguably one of the best performing defenders in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. His attacking intuition has been outstanding, the Dutch international having already netted five goals and registered four assists in 21 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen so far this season. Furthermore, his defensive intuition has also been remarkable.

The 21-year-old is very fast and tricky with the ball and it can be stated that his style of play soothes Erik Ten Hag's pattern. His potential signing will be good for the club as he could also improve the level of competition at the right-back position alongside Diogo Dalot.

According to Man United News, the Red Devils are currently considering a bid to sign the Dutchman.

Do you think Manchester United will sign one of these exciting right-back prospects? Will they retain Aaron Wan-Bissaka? How will the transfer window pan out for the Red Devils? Let us know in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes