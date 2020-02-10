3 right-wingers Manchester United should target in the summer transfer window

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Who should Solskjaer sign in the summer?

Marcus Rashford's injury has left Manchester United on their toes and although they signed Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan deal in January, it doesn't mean their problems on the wings are sorted.

Right now, United don't have a single out-and-out right-winger, which is astounding really as the Red Devils have been short in that position for years now. Juan Mata is not a right-winger, nor are Mason Greenwood, Andreas Pereira, and Daniel James, but all of them have been tried in that position and we have seen them fail for one reason or another.

Right now, Manchester United's biggest concern should be signing a right-winger, along with a central midfielder, and there's no doubt that the Red Devils are constantly looking for options in the market.

Hence, here we are going to take a look at the three right-wingers Manchester United should target in the summer.

#3 Nicolo Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo is an upcoming talent in Italy

An up and coming Italian talent who will fit perfectly into Manchester United's current recruitment system is AS Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo. The 20-year-old right-winger broke into Roma's first team last season hasn't looked back since. This season, he became Roma's first choice on the right-hand side before suffering an unfortunate injury.

Zaniolo is out till the end of this season, but he can make it to the UEFA Euro 2020. The Italian is a very versatile player and can play any role on the right-hand side - he can play as a right midfielder, a right-winger, and even as a number ten. Since his senior debut, he has covered the right-wing spot for Roma and Italy, and has been brilliant at it.

The youngster scored four goals in 18 Serie A appearances this season before picking up an injury. Zaniolo is a player Roma would love to keep but big clubs in Europe are already eyeing him, with Manchester United being one of them.

#2 Federico Chiesa

Chiesa is very highly rated in Italy

Advertisement

Another young Italian who Manchester United should target in the summer is Federico Chiesa. The 22-year-old is Fiorentina's heart-throb and has been one of their best players for quite some time now.

The Italian international is a tricky winger, who prefers to play on the right-hand side and is absolutely brilliant on the ball. His dribbling skills are good, along with his crossing ability, but his off the ball movements need to be worked on. In the present Serie A campaign, Chiesa has scored four goals in 20 appearances.

Chiesa is someone who has been on the radar of many big clubs over the years, but none of his possible transfers have materialised. Manchester United are also one of his admirers and should make a move for him at the end of the season.

#1 Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has been in great form for Dortmund

Even before you started reading this article, you might have guessed who was going to be the first name on this list. Jadon Sancho has been linked with Manchester United constantly over the past year or so and pursuing him makes complete sense as far as the Red Devils are concerned.

Sancho is one of the best if not the best winger in the world at the moment and he is only 19. His versatility allows him to play on both wings, although he prefers to play on the right-hand side. This season in the Bundesliga, the teenager has already scored 12 goals besides providing 13 assists, which tells you the elite passing skills that the young Englishman possesses.

Along with that, Sancho has brilliant dribbling skills and is one of the best at changing speed and direction with the ball very quickly. Signing him will not be cheap for the Red Devils but if there are a club that can afford him, it's Manchester United.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Jack Grealish should not sign for Manchester United | Premier League 2019-20