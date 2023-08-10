3 Romeo Lavia alternatives Liverpool could target

Romeo Lavia has established himself among the most promising midfielders in the Premier League since joining Southampton from Manchester City during last summer's transfer window.

He played 34 games across all competitions for the Saints last season, registering one goal and one assist. However, most of his qualities are in defensive midfield, an area Liverpool are desperate to address this summer.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks. However, the Saints have reportedly rejected three bids by the Reds for Romeo Lavia and on August 10, it has been reported that Chelsea have outbid Liverpool's £45m offer by submitting a £48m proposal.

Southampton are demanding a transfer fee of £50 million for selling their starlet. The Reds consider that sum too high and could move away from the deal.

On that note, here's a list of three alternatives for Romeo Lavia that Liverpool should look at.

#1 Cheick Doucouré

Liverpool could look at Cheick Doucoure as an alternative to Romeo Lavia

Liverpool have shown interest in signing Cheick Doucoure in recent weeks. The Mali international has enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 season at Selhurst Park after arriving from Lens last summer.

He played 34 Premier League games last term, assisting three goals. According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old midfielder averaged 2.3 tackles, 1.6 interceptions and 0.8 key passes per 90 minutes in EPL last season. His performances won him the Crystal Palace Player of the Season accolade 2022-23.

However, according to Daily Mail, Crystal Palace will demand a transfer fee in the region of £70 million to sell Doucoure. It remains to be seen if the Reds are willing to pay that sort of sum to sign him.

#2 Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha impressed everyone with his performances for Fulham after joining from Sporting CP last summer.

He played 35 games in the Premier League last season, scoring three goals. The Portugal international completed 147 tackles in the league during the 2022-23 season, the most by any player in the division. He also registered 46 interceptions, 59 clearances and 212 recoveries in the Premier League last term. Palhinha was named 2022-23 Fulham Player of the Season for his performances.

The 28-year-year-old midfielder is currently in the prime of his career and will be an excellent addition to the Reds squad. Nevertheless, Liverpool will need to pay a hefty transfer fee to bring him to Anfield.

#3 Manu Kone

Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone

Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone is currently among the most promising midfielders in Europe. He enjoyed a solid 2022-23 season in the Bundesliga, scoring one and assisting one goal in 30 appearances.

Best known for his dribbling, tackling and passing skills, Kone plays his best when deployed as a defensive midfielder. According to WhoScored, he averaged 1.9 dribbles, 2.5 tackles and 1.1 interceptions in the league last term.

He was linked heavily with a move to Liverpool at the start of the ongoing transfer window. However, links have cooled down in recent weeks. But it won't be surprising if the Reds make an approach to sign him as an alternative to Romeo Lavia.