3 Sheffield United players who could stay in the Premier League

Sheffield United ended their two-year stay in the Premier League, as they got relegated from the English top division last month, with six games to spare.

The Blades failed to build on their ninth-place league finish last campaign, losing 28 of their 35 league games so far this season. Sheffield United's poor showings led to the sacking of their manager Chris Wilder in March; they are currently under the management of interim manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Three Sheffield United players who could attract interest from Premier League teams:

Despite their struggles, Sheffield United undoubtedly have some talented players in their ranks who are capable of playing at the highest level and could attract interest from Premier League teams during the upcoming summer transfer window.

On that note, let's take a look at three Sheffield United players who could stay on in the Premier League.

#1 Sander Berge

Sander Berge joined Sheffield United from KRC Genk for a club-record fee of £22 million in the 2019 January transfer window.

The Norway international has impressed with his performances since joining the South Yorkshire club. He was an integral part of the team that finished ninth in the Premier League last season.

Berge has played as a defensive midfielder for most of his career and is adept in making crucial tackles and interceptions. While he is defensively sound, the Norway international is also a highly technical player and is capable of playing in a box-to-box midfield role as well.

The 23-year old, who has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Liverpool and Everton in recent weeks, is likely to move away from Bramall Lane during the upcoming summer transfer window.

#2 John Egan

Despite Sheffield United's struggles at the back this season, John Egan has been rock solid in the heart of the Blades defence and could well be the club's Player of the Season candidate.

Egan joined Sheffield United from Brentford for a then club-record transfer of £4 million in 2018. He has played 108 league games since his move and was awarded the Sheffield Community Player of the Year accolade last campaign.

This season, he has made 1.3 tackles per game and has also completed 37 interceptions in England's top flight. Moreover, he has completed 1030 passes at an accuracy of 82.5%.

At 28, the Republic of Ireland international is at the prime of his career and could be on the radar of Premier League clubs looking for a proven centre-back this summer.

#3 Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale is one of the best young English goalkeepers.

Aaron Ramsdale joined Sheffield United for £18.5 million from Bournemouth last summer. The young Englishman has started all of the Blades' 35 league games this campaign, keeping three clean sheets.

The Stoke-born goalkeeper is an excellent shot-stopper and has saved 134 shots in the league this season. He is also commanding in the air while also being comfortable with the ball at his feet as well.

Only 22, Aaron Ramsdale still has a lot of potential to improve in the future and might attract interest from clubs like West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, who could possibly be looking to replace their ageing goalkeepers in the summer.