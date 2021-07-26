3 signings that could help Fulham win the 2021-22 Championship title

Fulham FC have been relegated back to the EFL Championship after finishing 18th in the Premier League table last season.

The Londoners' failure to stay up in the English top-division resulted in manager Scott Parker losing his job. Former Everton and Watford manager Marco Silva was recently named as his replacement.

The Portuguese manager has already made improvements to the squad by signing winger Harry Wilson from Liverpool FC along with goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from Tottenham Hotspur. However, there are still areas in the Fulham squad that need to be strengthened before the start of next season.

3 signings that could help Fulham return to the Premier League next season

#1 Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur)

Could Fulham sign Cameron Carter-Vickers, who has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur?

Joachim Anderson, who was one of Fulham's top performers last season, has left Craven Cottage following the end of his loan move from Lyon. His departure has left a huge void to fill in the squad and signing his replacement will be among the key priorities for the London-based club this summer.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, who spent last season on-loan at Bournemouth from Tottenham Hotspur, impressed with his performances at the Vitality Stadium.

The 23-year old made 23 league appearances in the recently concluded campaign, registering 3.6 clearances per game, along with 1.1 interceptions and 0.7 blocks. He also impressed with his passing and completed 990 passes with an accuracy of 84 per cent during the 2020-21 season.

However, the United States international has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks. The Cottagers need to act fast to secure the signature of the talented defender.

