3 signings that could help Sheffield United win the 2021-22 Championship title

Sheffield United FC have been relegated to the EFL Championship after finishing bottom of the Premier League table last season.

The Blades were promoted to the Premier League during the 2019-20 season and finished ninth during their first season back in the top-flight. However, they failed to build on their impressive start and managed to win just seven league games this past campaign.

The South Yorkshire-based club have appointed former Watford FC and Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic to take them back to the English top-flight and he will be looking to add new faces to the squad before the start of next season.

Three signings who could help Sheffield United win the EFL Championship title next season.

Michał Helik impressed with his performances for Barnsley FC in the Championship last season

Defensive instability was one of the key reasons for Sheffield United's failure during the 2020-21 Premier League season. The Blades conceded 63 goals this past season, the second worst defensive record in the English top-division.

Signed from KS Cracovia in the summer transfer window of 2020, Michal Helik enjoyed a brilliant debut season with Barnsley. He helped the Tykes finish in the EFL Championship play-off positions and was awarded the Barnsley Player of the Season award.

No words to say how grateful I am for whole your votes and for support since my first day in @BarnsleyFC 🙏🏻 It wouldn’t be possible without my teammates and the work of the staff! So once again big THANK YOU to all of you and let’s keep fighting for our dreams in the play-offs! pic.twitter.com/zjLEchKaqs — Michał Helik (@michalhelik) May 8, 2021

The 25-year old defender made 45 league appearances during the 2020-21 season, registering 2.4 interceptions per game, along with 5.3 clearances and 1.8 tackles. Apart from his defensive contribution he also scored five goals at the other end of the pitch.

His club performances also caught the attention of Poland's national team manager Paulo Sousa and he was awarded his first international cap during the Eagles FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification game against Hungary in March this year.

Edited by Rohit Mishra