3 signings Manchester United need in order to win the English Premier League

Ronnie Evans FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 // 20 Jul 2018, 18:25 IST

Maguire was rock solid for England at the World Cup

Manchester United is undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in the world, with a huge fan base, rich history and the financial muscle to lure almost any player. The legacy that Sir Alex Ferguson left requires that the team competes and wins at the highest possible level.

The club in recent times spent a huge chunk of money on big name players, and had hoped these players would return the good old days of success to Old Trafford.

Players such as Radamel Falcao and Angel Di Maria were all brought in but did little to change the club's fortunes. A change of guard in the managerial position two years ago seemed to bring the much needed stability at the club.

In his first season, Jose Mourinho won the Europa League and Carabao Cup. In his second season, United finished second in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final. The huge rallying cry now by supporters will be to deliver that all important Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City won the Premier League with an unassailable 19 points, and this should have worried Mourinho in his analysis of last season. To bridge that gap, United needs to bring in quality players who can deliver results game after game. These three signings will surely take United level.

#3 Willian

United need Willian's set of skills

The flying Chelsea winger could be the answer to Mourinho's right wing position problem. Last season, he tried many players in that position in order to find the right fit. Most of his wingers thrived only on the left flank, and it remains to be an issue for United.

Willian is a very fast player and has that natural Brazilian flair to his game. He was the first pick for Tite at the World Cup, this says a lot, given the quality and competition in the Brazilian squad.

He has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and will be a good addition to United. Willian is also a dead ball specialist and can produce goals from free kicks, having scored in double digits for Chelsea. He scored 13 goals for The Blues last season.

United also lacked an elite set piece taker especially on corners, adding to the list of services that Willian can provide. He has good Premier League experience, so settling down should not be a problem for him.

United will have to fork out a figure of around 60 million pounds for his services. Chelsea will play hardball to increase that figure, given that the move will be to a direct rival.

