3 signings that can make Real Madrid unstoppable

Real Madrid wants to regain the glory which they were known for. In recent times, they have not been able to replicate the success in La Liga. Barcelona ran away with the title in April of this year. Florentino Perez wants to make Real Madrid unstoppable.

Los Blancos suffered a huge setback when Cristiano Ronaldo made his exit. They are looking for his replacement. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are nearing the end of their contract hence it is time they start looking for an ideal midfielder. Goalscoring has been an issue in the current season and coach Julen Lopetegui is under tremendous pressure.

They have been rather quiet, and they need to shell out top dollars to acquire the big names. Madrid needs to act quickly before Barcelona, Manchester United, PSG, or any other club gets those star players. Perez needs to make sure he chooses the right person that can fit into the team and carry forward their legacy.

Here are 3 signings who can make them unstoppable:

#3 Aaron Ramsey

Los Blancos would definitely be looking for finding a replacement for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos as their contract expires pretty soon.

Aaron Ramsey plays in an unusual style which is difficult for the opponents to catch. He has the knack of finding out pockets of space and using them to his team’s advantage. He is perhaps one of the top five midfielders in the world today.

Ramsey would be interested in joining Real Madrid to be with his countryman Gareth Bale. He has always shown interest to play in Spain for the past few years, and this is the right time for him to do so. His acquisition can solve the problem for Real Madrid.

