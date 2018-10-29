3 signings that could save Real Madrid's season

Uday Jaria

Real Madrid struggling in the league this season

After a tough start this season, Real Madrid are currently ninth on the LaLiga table, seven points behind the leaders, Barcelona. They have struggled to fire under their new manager, Julen Lopetegui and lost three of their opening nine games.

The Los Blancos have scored 14 goals in the opening 10 LaLiga games this season and conceded the same number of goals during that period. However, with the January transfer window just a few months away, Real Madrid could use their money power to lure some of the best talents to the Bernabeu.

Right on this note, here is the list of three players who could help Real Madrid to save their season.

#1 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard could be the answer to Real Madrid's problems.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo was a big blow for the Los Blancos, and the inability to replace their departing superstar made things even worse.

However, the Los Blancos could use the January transfer window to sign a replacement for their departed superstar and Chelsea's Eden Hazard is among the few names who could fill the void left by the Portuguese at the club.

The Belgium international has been in scintillating form so far and is currently leading the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with seven goals.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Lille in the summer transfer window of 2012, and played 217 Premier League games for the London based club, scoring 76 times. He won the Chelsea Player of the Year award three times and was also the PFA Young Player of the Season in 2013-14.

Hazard has won two Premier League titles with the Blues and also helped his team win the Europa League during the 2012-13 season. He was Belgium's star performer at the FIFA World Cup 2018 and provided the most number of assists (two) during the tournament.

Eden Hazard revealed his desire to join Real Madrid in the past, and could finally move to the Bernabeu this winter, or in the summer.

