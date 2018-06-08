3 signings that will make Arsenal unstoppable

Unai Emery could claim the Premier League title in his first season with this three additions.

New Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery at the Arsenal Training Ground

Arsenal finished in sixth place in the Premier League and lost in the semi-final of the Europa League to eventual winners Atletico Madrid. In what was widely considered a poor season for the club despite their loss in the semi-final, the London club has not claimed the coveted league title in England since their last triumph in 2004 and a European title since 1995.

The 14-year long wait for a league title could come to an end this season if the club holds on to their current roster of stars and add a couple of new faces to the defensive setup. With a new manager for the first time in 22 years, Arsenal fans will Unai Emery could emulate Wenger with a title in his first season at the helm.

Here we take a look at the three signings that will make Unai Emery's team title challengers next season.

#3 Jose Gimenez

Gimenez in action for Uruguay

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez might be on the move this transfer window and the perfect club to suit the player would be Arsenal. Under Unai Emery, Arsenal will look to play quick counter-attacking football with a solid defensive base and Gimenez could help stabilize the Gunners at the back.

Jose Giménez is one of the best young centre-backs in the world right now. He has a release clause of just €60 million and that has reportedly caught Real Madrid's and Manchester United's attention as well. Sports Illustrated reported Arsenal interest in the player back in February and the club are still monitoring the player.

Arsenal could pip the others to sign him and show the other teams that they are contenders for the league title this season. He could form a rock-solid partnership at the back with Koscienly and will be hard central pairing to beat.