Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 signings that will make Arsenal unstoppable 

Unai Emery could claim the Premier League title in his first season with this three additions.

anand muralidharan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 19:09 IST
24.44K

New Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery at the Arsenal Training Ground
New Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery at the Arsenal Training Ground

Arsenal finished in sixth place in the Premier League and lost in the semi-final of the Europa League to eventual winners Atletico Madrid. In what was widely considered a poor season for the club despite their loss in the semi-final, the London club has not claimed the coveted league title in England since their last triumph in 2004 and a European title since 1995. 

The 14-year long wait for a league title could come to an end this season if the club holds on to their current roster of stars and add a couple of new faces to the defensive setup. With a new manager for the first time in 22 years, Arsenal fans will Unai Emery could emulate Wenger with a title in his first season at the helm.

Here we take a look at the three signings that will make Unai Emery's team title challengers next season.  

#3 Jose Gimenez 

FBL-FRIENDLY-URU-UZB
Gimenez in action for Uruguay

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez might be on the move this transfer window and the perfect club to suit the player would be Arsenal. Under Unai Emery, Arsenal will look to play quick counter-attacking football with a solid defensive base and Gimenez could help stabilize the Gunners at the back.

Jose Giménez is one of the best young centre-backs in the world right now. He has a release clause of just €60 million and that has reportedly caught Real Madrid's and Manchester United's attention as well. Sports Illustrated reported Arsenal interest in the player back in February and the club are still monitoring the player.

Arsenal could pip the others to sign him and show the other teams that they are contenders for the league title this season. He could form a rock-solid partnership at the back with Koscienly and will be hard central pairing to beat. 


Page 1 of 3 Next
Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Miranda Thomas Lemar Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Arsenal Transfer News
3 signings that will make Chelsea unstoppable 
RELATED STORY
3 signings that will make Liverpool unstoppable 
RELATED STORY
5 summer signings that Arsenal could make
RELATED STORY
3 signings that will make Manchester City unstoppable
RELATED STORY
3 signings that will make Manchester United unstoppable
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Arsene Wenger Signings At Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 Midfielders Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Will Target This...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal close in on Dortmund star
RELATED STORY
3 things Lichtsteiner brings to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
7 young Arsenal players who might thrive under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us