3 signings that will make Manchester United unstoppable

Manchester United need these players if they want to win silverware next season!

Apurva
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 18:32 IST
28.85K

Images From The Book 'In The Moment' - By Tom Jenkins
Images From The Book 'In The Moment' - By Tom Jenkins

Manchester United have not won the league for 5 years now. This is the longest title drought in the Premier League era for the Red Devils and the fans are desperate for success.

They have signed Fred and Diogo Dalot in the last couple of days but that's not going to help them achieve their goals. The Brazilian midfielder is a replacement for Fellaini while the Portuguese right-back is a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia.

Manchester United still need to get some firepower in the squad that can take their game to the next level. They finished runners-up last season despite having a stunning season and also ended up as runners-up in the FA Cup.

Here are 3 signings that can help Jose Mourinho make Manchester United unstoppable:

#3 Willian

Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League
Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League

Manchester United do not have a player in the squad who is an out and out right winger. Willian can be the ideal solution to that as he is a brilliant player on the right flank for Chelsea and Brazil.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a year now. He is reportedly unhappy at Chelsea because of Antonio Conte and the Red Devils need to take full advantage of it.

He is not happy with the amount of match time he was getting towards the end of last season and made it clear after Chelsea won the FA Cup. He posted the photo of the team lifting the trophy but covered the manager with trophy emojis.

Jose Mourinho knows him very well and the winger is also said to be a big fan of his former manager. He was signed from the jaws of Tottenham by Mourinho in 2013.

Willian can whip in dangerous crosses, take set pieces and track back to defend when needed. Those are the exact things Manchester United and Jose Mourinho need right now.

Any move for Willian might cost around £50 million but it will be worth it and he will help them fill the starting XI.

