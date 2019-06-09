3 signings that will make Manchester United unstoppable

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester United are in the middle of one of the most important transfer windows in recent times. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward are presiding over the task of rebuilding the team by incorporating a different strategy.

Apparently, the Norwegian wants the club to sign British youngsters instead of going for established superstars. United have been linked with a number of players likewise; those who fit the bill of Solskjaer's requirements include, Aaron-Wan Bissaka, Matthijs de Ligt, James Maddison, Harry Maguire and many more.

While the massive overhaul remains a staunch possibility seeing how United finished the 2018/19 season in shambles, let's have a look at three such players the Red Devils may require to help them bounce back next season.

#3 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP)

Manchester United are in pole position to land Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have already acquired the services of 21-year-old Swansea winger Daniel James. And, if the reports are to be believed, the Red Devils have also closed the deal for highly-coveted Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The 24-year-old is one of the most watched players in the transfer market at the moment, following an impressive 2018/19 season with Sporting. He netted 32 goals and registered 18 assists in 53 games for the club, compelling the Manchester clubs to get into a tug-of-war situation for his signature.

However, according to various reports, Man City have already dropped out of the race leaving the path clear for their arch-rivals to snap up the play maker.

Bruno Fernandes also seems to be the perfect signing United need in the midfield, with the club already having parted ways with Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini this summer.

The Portuguese star would add much-required creativity in the midfield - something that seems to ooze only out of Paul Pogba's locker at the moment. He is also adept at scoring goals, and could well be Manchester United's own Frank Lampard in the years to come.

