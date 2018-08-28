3 situations which may impede Tottenham Hotspur's chances of winning the Premier League this season

Eriksen (l), Moura (r)

No one saw it coming. Tottenham absolutely rolled over Manchester United, not just Manchester United - one coached by Jose Mourinho. The 3-0 win over The Red Devils is indeed a huge statement of intent.

Harry Kane believes so too. The England international who opened scoring for the North London club against United before Lucas Moura scored twice said:

“It’s massive, just what we needed. We wanted to put a statement out there. We knew it was going to be tough, and it was, especially in the first half, it was a battle out there".

“We said at half-time we needed to step it up a gear and that’s what we did. In these games, the first goal is so important - getting that breakthrough - we got it and punished them after that with two great goals from Lucas."

"We need to kill teams off, especially away from home. After the goal we had the high press, we were playing it quicker, moving in behind and punished them when we needed to. We took our chances and coming here to Old Trafford and winning 3-0 is a big, big result."

You cannot agree less with Kane, any team that goes to Old Trafford and secures that very comfortable win will also feel very confident about their title chances. But the big question is, can Spurs mount a serious title challenge this season? Well, it remains to be seen. Here we discuss 3 possible situations which might thwart their ambitions for the title.

#1 An unfit Harry Kane

Harry Kane taking on two Man Utd players

Undoubtedly, he is their talisman. The English international has been the club's top scorer for at least the past 3 seasons in the Premier League, and has netted 110 goals in 153 appearances for Spurs in the Premier League so far.

If they are to mount a serious title challenge this season, they have to keep him fit for almost the entire season. If they cannot, it will be difficult to really challenge for the title.

#2 Over-reliance on Harry Kane

Harry Kane

It is always a good thing to have a prolific goal-scorer in a team that wants to mount a serious title challenge. However, over-reliance on him could be detrimental, especially when he is out injured or he is experiencing a goal drought.

Although as seen yesterday, Lucas Moura scored twice, sealing the game for Spurs, making it 3 goals in 3 games for the Brazilian. You expect the likes of Heung-Min Son, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli to step up and score goals. If these players can step to the plate and deliver the goals, Spurs could be crowned champions in May.

