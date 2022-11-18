3 Spaniards whose World Cup appearances records can be eclipsed by Sergio Busquets at the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Sergio Busquets is a multiple World Cup veteran right now. Along with a few other experienced players, he could be playing his last edition of the quadrennial event in Qatar this year.

The 2022 edition will be the Spanish midfielder's fourth World Cup. He triumphed in his first edition back in 2010, when Spain lifted the trophy in South Africa. He remains the only player from that squad to be a part of the current Spain team as well.

With the tournament beginning on November 20th, Spain will first partake in three group matches. Their group-stage opponents are Costa Rica, Germany and Japan.

The veteran midfielder will ideally overtake a few Spanish legends should he start consistently for La Roja. Here is a quick look at the players who could be overtaken by the current Barca midfielder

#3 Andreas Iniesta's World Cup appearances - 14

Netherlands v Spain: 2010 FIFA World Cup Final

Spanish legend Andres Iniesta is well-known for scoring the winner in the 2010 final against The Netherlands. He has played in 14 World Cup matches for La Roja.

Busquets currently has 13 World Cup games in his kitty and will ideally eclipse Iniesta come the end of the group stage in Qatar.

#2 Xavi Hernandez's appearance record - 15

Xavi at the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifier

Xavi, another former teammate of Busquets for club and country, is also his current club manager. The Barca boss made 15 appearances at World Cups, and is two games ahead of Barca's veteran magista.

Should the current Barca midfielder play three matches or more, he will overtake Xavi for appearances at the World Cup. Xavi was a part of the World Cup-winning team in 2010.

#1 Iker Casillas

Casillas and Busquets training with Spain

Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas is a legend of the game. He captained the national team to their first and only World Cup triumph in 2010.

Casillas has taken part in four different World Cups. He holds two Spanish records in World Cups - most games played (17) and most minutes played (1620).

Busquets might have the opportunity to break both records in Qatar. He is currently four games behind Casillas' appearances record.

The Barca midfielder has notched up 1201 minutes at the World Cups. This means he is only 419 minutes or roughly four and a half games behind Casillas in terms of minutes on the pitch.

For Busquets to break these records, Spain will have to qualify from the group stage or reach even further at Qatar this year.

