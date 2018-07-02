3 Spanish legends we might not see after the 2018 World Cup

Pique's handball against Russia in the 2018 World Cup

Between 2008-2012, La Roja ruled world football, as they won the 2010 World Cup and became the first time to ever retain the European Championships. Spain's golden era ended in humiliating fashion with a group stage exit in Brazil four years ago, as they lacked the energy and drive required to retain their title.

This theme continued at Euro 2016 and at the World Cup in Russia. Now is, therefore, a good time to look back at the amazing contribution of four Spanish legends, who helped turn Spain from perennial underachievers to world conquerors.

Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique have certainly done their bit for La Roja and have confirmed their retirement after the defeat against Russia on penalties. More may follow as the great team of yesteryear starts to get taken apart. It is, therefore, a good time to pay tribute to those who brought Spain so much success.

#3 Gerard Pique

La Roja’s latest early exit spells the end for Gerard Pique as Spain’s main centre-back alongside Sergio Ramos. Russia 2018 was Pique’s fourth major tournament and at 31, he is certainly no spring chicken. Like many others in the Spanish national side, he has suffered from the effects of age and has lacked the energy and sharpness required to play in Spain’s back-line.

Pique’s handball in the 40th minute was a massive error of judgement and a clear sign of panic. Against Morocco, there were several lapses of concentration from Pique and the rest of the Spanish rear-guard, as they let the Moroccans in time after time. Competition is starting to grow at centre-half, with Nacho Fernandez and Cesar Azpilicueta more than capable of filling his boots.

The former Manchester United centre-half has won everything there is to win and retires with one European Championship and one World Cup to his name. Despite his frequent fall outs with Sergio Ramos, the pair formed a truly unbelievable partnership and were impenetrable at their best, as Spain went about conquering Europe and the world.