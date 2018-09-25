3 standout games from UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Matchday 1

La Pulga - scored a record breaking hat-trick

The UEFA Champions League 2018-19 has started greatly with 45 goals scored in the opening week. Many of the big teams starting their Champions League campaigns with wins, putting in solid performances in the process.

For some of the big teams it didn't end well, and some underdogs surely did pull off amazing results.

Nonetheless, lets get into it!

#1 Barcelona 4-0 PSV

A night to remember for Messi!

What a night for Barcelona, but an even better night for the captain Lionel Messi as he grabbed a hat-trick.

Messi scored his first goal with a delightful free-kick, this was his 8th free kick in 2018, and what a wonderful one it was. He also became the 2nd player ever to score in 14 consecutive seasons in the Champions League, after Raul Gonzalez.

Barcelona as usual dominated with 75 percent of the possession, and their opponents only had 25 percent possession.

#2 Manchester City 1-2 Lyon

Fekir ensured City were beaten

A surprising loss for Manchester City who tasted defeat against Lyon at the Etihad of all places. Manchester City was poor defensively as Lyon made them pay for their poor mistakes at the back.

Pep Guardiola was not present on the sidelines as he was serving a one match UEFA suspension due to the havoc he caused last season in the Champions League game against Liverpool.

Maxwell Cornet opened the scoring for Lyon in the 26th minute, and then Fekir made it 0-2 in the 43rd minute. City pulled one back later on in the 2nd half, but it did not change the outcome of the game as Lyon took all 3 points in Manchester.

It was a poor game for Manchester City, and they will be looking for a better result next time as they visit Hoffenheim on Matchday 2.

