Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 standout games from UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Matchday 1

Nab Malek
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
93   //    25 Sep 2018, 01:11 IST

FC Barcelona v PSV - UEFA Champions League Group B
La Pulga - scored a record breaking hat-trick

The UEFA Champions League 2018-19 has started greatly with 45 goals scored in the opening week. Many of the big teams starting their Champions League campaigns with wins, putting in solid performances in the process.

For some of the big teams it didn't end well, and some underdogs surely did pull off amazing results.

Nonetheless, lets get into it!

#1 Barcelona 4-0 PSV

FC Barcelona v PSV - UEFA Champions League Group B
A night to remember for Messi!

What a night for Barcelona, but an even better night for the captain Lionel Messi as he grabbed a hat-trick.

Messi scored his first goal with a delightful free-kick, this was his 8th free kick in 2018, and what a wonderful one it was. He also became the 2nd player ever to score in 14 consecutive seasons in the Champions League, after Raul Gonzalez.

Barcelona as usual dominated with 75 percent of the possession, and their opponents only had 25 percent possession.

#2 Manchester City 1-2 Lyon

Manchester City v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Group F
Fekir ensured City were beaten

A surprising loss for Manchester City who tasted defeat against Lyon at the Etihad of all places. Manchester City was poor defensively as Lyon made them pay for their poor mistakes at the back.

Pep Guardiola was not present on the sidelines as he was serving a one match UEFA suspension due to the havoc he caused last season in the Champions League game against Liverpool.

Maxwell Cornet opened the scoring for Lyon in the 26th minute, and then Fekir made it 0-2 in the 43rd minute. City pulled one back later on in the 2nd half, but it did not change the outcome of the game as Lyon took all 3 points in Manchester.

It was a poor game for Manchester City, and they will be looking for a better result next time as they visit Hoffenheim on Matchday 2.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Paul Pogba Nabil Fekir Jose Mourinho Pep Guardiola Etihad Stadium
Nab Malek
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
4 Top Performers in the UCL Matchday 1
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Team of the week
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Top 5 results from Matchday 1
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Best Players from Match Day 1
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
5 best performing players on UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest UEFA Champions League comebacks
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
02 Oct HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
02 Oct JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us