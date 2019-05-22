3 steps Real Madrid must take to overcome Barcelona in La Liga next season

FC Barcelona have been utterly dominant in La Liga

The recently concluded La Liga season was officially the worst for Real Madrid in this century, as the club posted a number of unwanted records over the course of the campaign.

The 12 losses sustained in the league was the most suffered by the club in a single campaign since the 1998/1999 season, while the 64 goals scored was their lowest tally since 1999-2000.

The club went through three different managers, while also suffering a shocking round-of-16 elimination to Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League effectively meaning their season was over by March.

Real Madrid came into the campaign as three-time defending European champions, but they were always expected to suffer following the departure of their iconic record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer.

Despite their triumphs on the continent in recent seasons, Real Madrid have woefully underperformed in the league, watching on from afar as Barcelona have achieved near total domestic superiority.

Los Blancos have won just two league titles in the last 10 years, which is rather shambolic for a club of this stature and is made more appalling when you consider that arch-rivals Barcelona have won seven in the same timeframe.

It is on the backdrop of this that Zinedine Zidane has placed a priority on winning La Liga next season, as the club looks to build on the record breaking 33 domestic titles won and in this piece, we shall be having a rundown of three steps the club must take in order to regain domestic supremacy next season.

#3 Have a massive squad overhaul

Real Madrid players underperformed this season

Over the last decade, Real Madrid have been privileged to be blessed with some of the best players in the world, as most of the players in the various departments could genuinely claim to being among the very elite in their respective positions.

Advertisement

This played a massive role in helping the club achieve the most successful period in its recent history, winning four Champions League titles in five years, as well as three consecutively in addition to numerous other trophies.

At their peak, the Real players looked invincible and played with a swagger that showcased their ability, but having been at the top for so long and achieved everything winnable, there was nowhere else to go but down.

The law of diminishing returns is far from being just an economic principle, as it applies in all walks of life and football is no different, with the Real Madrid players suffering from a drop in performance.

Over the course of this season, only a handful of Real players can genuinely claim to have performed at their usual levels, as majority of the squad struggled to maintain their high standards.

Players like Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Marco Asensio, Marcelo but to name a few were largely culpable for the shambolic season Real Madrid had and having given so much to the club, the time might be right to let them go.

Zinedine Zidane has admitted as much, alluding to a large scale clearance of the squad in the summer and the future of Real Madrid could look very different, as they must get rid of underperforming players in the team to build a brighter future.

1 / 3 NEXT